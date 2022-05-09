Indigo Consulting ropes in Ruchika Tandon as Head of Marketing and Strategic Alliances

Indigo Consulting, part of Publicis Groupe India, has appointed Ruchika Tandon as Head Of Marketing and Strategic Alliances. She will report to Krishna Chanadaluri, Chief Growth Officer at Indigo Consulting.

In her new role, Tandon will work closely with key strategic customers of Indigo Consulting to align with their technology landscape and roadmap to co-create compelling JGTM offerings. She will leverage the agency’s unique strengths, further building on its rapid-fire success and momentum, the company said.

Tandon comes with a wide spectrum of experience – over 14 years in Telecommunication and BFSI. Before joining Indigo Consulting, she worked at Comviva Technologies where she led Digital Marketing and Employer Branding Practices for more than 12 years. Tandon has worked extensively with the sales and product teams across multiple geographies, driving growth and customer success, they shared.

Krishna Chandaluri, Chief Growth Officer at Indigo Consulting, said, “We at Indigo Consulting are strengthening our leadership team and are glad to onboard Ruchika Tandon as the Head of Marketing and Strategic Alliances. It is our endeavour to deliver excellence to our clients and we are confident that Ruchika’s rich experience, strong analytical thinking and broad expertise will be an asset to us and will add great value to the organisation. I look forward to working with her and unlocking the next phase of growth and expansion for Indigo Consulting.”

On being a part of the Indigo Consulting family, Ruchika Tandon said, “Indigo Consulting has a solid foundation with a diverse portfolio of clients. I am elated to be a part of this organisation which delivers best-in-class offerings and services. I look forward to my new role and aspire to bring in significant value to the company and its clients through my experience and varied skill sets.”

Ruchika holds an MBA degree from Symbiosis Institute of Digital and Telecom Management Pune and has received a Bachelors in Engineering from Pune University.

