India TV appoints Priya Mukherjee as Group President - Network Development

As part of its strategic transformation process, news channel India TV has announced the appointment of Priya Mukherjee as Group President- Network Development. Mukherjee will be driving India and International Distribution for Linear TV and OTT. As Group President - Network Development, she will be responsible for the distribution strategy for TV and digital across India and international markets.

Prior to India TV, she was with Republic Media as COO - Distribution International Revenue and OTT. Priya, a veteran in the Media Industry, comes with 23 years of experience in Distribution and Marketing. She started her career with Indian Express and subsequently, she has built herself a stellar reputation by being part of organizations such as Discovery Channel, Sony Entertainment Television, Network 18, Den Networks, Republic Media Network, and GTPL. Priya would be reporting to the Group CEO Vinay Maheshwari.

Commenting on Priya’s appointment, India TV Group CEO Vinay Maheshwari said, “We are glad to have Priya on board. I am sure her rich experience of managing distribution will help India TV scale new heights”

"Priya brings to her position a series of stellar achievements and rich industry experience, which will further help us move strongly towards achieving our mission and creating new industry benchmarks," said Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director, India TV.