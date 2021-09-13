HT Media appoints Mitesh Desai as Head-Sales Excellence & Agency Partnership

Prior to this, Desai worked with Facebook for over four years as Head-Partner Solutions India

Hindustan Times Media Group has appointed Mitesh Desai as Head-Sales Excellence & Agency Partnership, according to his Linkedin profile.



Prior to joining HT Media, Desai worked with Facebook for over four years as Head-Partner Solutions India.





This will be Desai’s third stint with HT Media. In previous roles with the company, he was designated as National Head-Brand Solutions (Aug 2014-Dec 2016) and AVP-Media Marketing (2008-2011).



Desai has also worked with The Walt Disney Company as Sr.VP and was responsible for trade marketing and analytics. He was heading product revenue strategy for regional cluster of channels. Before that, he had been associated with companies like Wipro, GroupM, Hughes Software and HTA Fulcrum.

