Hiveminds ropes in Manav Khurana as Business Head- Marketplaces

Hiveminds Innovative market solutions, the digital specialist of Madison World has appointed Manav Khurana to head their growing Marketplace vertical.

HiveMinds handles marketplace growth for 50+ brands across marketplace platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket, Grofers, 1Mg, etc.

Manav is a seasoned E-commerce professional with over 12 years of experience across global brands, he used to work with BestBuy Canada before joining HiveMinds. He has also worked with the early e-commerce platforms in India like ShopClues and with brands like Asian Paints and Lava mobiles.

Jyothirmayee JT, Founder & CEO of HiveMinds commented, “E-commerce platforms, direct-to-consumer platforms and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands are changing the consumer landscape. We have built some great AdTech capabilities to help our clients grow on e-commerce and gain market share. And now, we are investing in growth levers for India and International markets. Manav is the right person to lead our expansion across geographies and to develop the team in India and to serve our ever-growing client list.”

Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World said, “I am sure Manav will add heft to Hiveminds’ considerable expertise and experience in e-commerce. Most clients are increasing their focus on e-commerce and Manav joins our expanding team to steer it to deliver outstanding results to our clients.”

Commenting on his appointment Manav Khurana, Business Head – Marketplaces, HiveMindssaid “This is the best time to be in the Indian digital ecosystem. I am delighted to be leading such an important vertical for HiveMinds. With the unique tech capabilities it possesses, HiveMinds is already ahead in the marketplace growth, I plan to strengthen the team further to deliver spectacular results for our clients in India, USA, & UAE”.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)