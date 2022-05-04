Haptik appoints Mukund Seetharaman as Chief Operating Officer

Jio Haptik Technologies Limited has appointed Mukund Seetharaman as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his role, Seetharaman will spearhead Haptik’s strategy and ambitious mission to enable clients derive the most compelling benefits of Haptik’s conversational commerce platform. He will be responsible for managing global sales, partnerships, marketing & GTM, customer success and overall P&L of the organization.

Seetharaman comes with 23+ years of experience in seeding and scaling businesses across multiple markets. He spent a large portion of his career with global major Wipro, where he started and operated businesses across India, Middle East, UK, Continental Europe and Latin America. A multi-faceted executive, he was responsible for some of the large wins and establishing a strong presence in each of these markets. In his last role with Tech Mahindra, Seetharaman was the Chief Growth Officer for the Cloud business for EMEA and APJI markets. He is an Electronics Engineer and an MBA from Symbiosis, Pune.

Aakrit Vaish, Co-founder and CEO at Haptik said, “I am excited to welcome Mukund to Haptik. He has a proven record of building high-performing teams and scaling businesses across multiple continents & markets. His arrival marks a critical moment in Haptik’s growth journey where we are at an inflection point of unprecedented growth in the marketplace. I am confident that under his leadership, Haptik will mature as an organization from a startup to a global software powerhouse. With Mukund’s arrival, we have our core leadership now in place and ready to accelerate our journey towards becoming a global leader in the conversational AI economy.”

Speaking on the announcement, Mukund Seetharaman, Chief Operating Officer at Haptik said, “I am thrilled to join Aakrit, Swapan, and the rest of the Haptik team at such an amazing time in the company’s evolution. Conversational commerce is starting to become a crucial avenue for leading brands to meet their customers wherever they are - from metaverses to phone lines - and giving the best possible experience from acquisition to advocacy. Haptik has already seen incredible momentum: not everyone can boast 500+ million users served with billions of interactions.”

Recently, Haptik also appointed Praful Krishna as its Chief Product Officer (CPO) to spearhead Haptik’s strategic vision and be the driving force behind building Haptik’s suite of products.

