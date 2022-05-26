Haldiram Snacks appoints Divya Batra as marketing head

Batra was earlier associated with McCormick India as National Customer Marketing Manager

Published: May 26, 2022 5:56 PM  | 1 min read
divya Batra

Divya Batra has joined Haldiram Snacks as the head of marketing, according to her LinkedIn profile.

"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head Of Marketing at Haldiram Snacks Pvt.Ltd.! Excited for this new journey in my career," wrote Batra in a post.

Batra was earlier associated with McCormick India as National Customer Marketing Manager. She was with the company for a decade. She had joined the company as Senior Marketing Manager in February 2012.

Batra started her career as Events and Marketing Manager with Narang Group.  

