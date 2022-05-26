Haldiram Snacks appoints Divya Batra as marketing head

Batra was earlier associated with McCormick India as National Customer Marketing Manager

Divya Batra has joined Haldiram Snacks as the head of marketing, according to her LinkedIn profile.

"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head Of Marketing at Haldiram Snacks Pvt.Ltd.! Excited for this new journey in my career," wrote Batra in a post.

Batra was earlier associated with McCormick India as National Customer Marketing Manager. She was with the company for a decade. She had joined the company as Senior Marketing Manager in February 2012.

Batra started her career as Events and Marketing Manager with Narang Group.

