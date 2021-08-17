GroupM elevates Arshan Saha to APAC CEO for Xaxis & Specialty Businesses

GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, has expanded Arshan Saha’s role to APAC CEO of Xaxis & Specialty Businesses. Saha’s previous title was CEO of Xaxis APAC and in his new role, will lead GroupM’s data-driven specialty businesses including Xaxis (Programmatic), INCA (Influencer Marketing), Finecast (Addressable TV), Sightline (Addressable Out-of-Home) and Acceleration (Data & Tech Consultancy practice).

The consolidation of leadership for all data-driven specialty businesses for APAC, will ensure GroupM’s continued future ready innovation and growth. Saha brings his experience in growing and scaling Xaxis across the region to further strengthen GroupM’s data and technology suite of products, the company said.

Ashutosh Srivastava, APAC CEO, GroupM, commented, “As part of GroupM’s overall global strategy for growth, we have been investing in launching and growing several data driven specialty businesses in the region. Apart from Xaxis, we have fast-growing businesses in INCA and Finecast, and are on the verge of launching addressable OOH and Data & Tech consulting. Arshan has shown great product and commercial acumen in growing Xaxis, and we are confident of his success in scaling our performance and digital product offerings across Asia-Pacific.”

Commenting on the new role, Arshan Saha added, “My journey at Xaxis has provided me with the perfect platform to succeed in this role. I am excited to embark on this new challenge, leading a high-growth portfolio of specialty businesses for GroupM in channels that are of high demand from our clients. This consolidation will empower our clients to make media work harder for them, while allowing them to easily access GroupM’s digital expertise as a single unit.”

Digital media is fast-evolving and adoption is accelerating, resulting in continued fragmentation across channels and audiences. Innovation is key to leveraging this opportunity, and this has taken the form of specialty businesses across various addressable channels, supporting GroupM’s objectives to achieve the full potential of this transformation and to lead advertisers into the new digital age.

