GroupM appoints Atique Kazi as President - Data, Performance & Digital Products, India

GroupM India, WPP’s media investment group, today announced the appointment of Atique Kazi as President - Data, Performance and Digital Products GroupM India. Kazi will also be joining the GroupM India Executive Committee.

In his new role, Kazi will continue to build on GroupM’s best practices and technologies across the fields of data analytics, deep learning, process mining, performance marketing and business intelligence to create efficient, fast, and scalable value-added processes, the company said.

Prasanth Kumar, CEO GroupM South Asia, said, “At GroupM our focus is to continue evolving by offering flexible, scalable and innovative solutions. Atique joining the core team at GroupM India is the reflection of our commitment towards offering digital solutions that can create great value-add for brands in this ever-evolving market. I look forward to working closely with Atique and I am confident that he will continue to grow our digital offerings. His expertise of aiming at innovation and providing value-propositions will be key towards Digital Transformation of our clients and partners.”

Kazi is a part of the GroupM family since 2013. He was integral in launching Xaxis in India before moving to Singapore to take over a regional role. Kazi established GroupM’s AI-enabled influencer marketing solution, INCA across 10 key markets. Other key projects in which he is involved are a self-serve platform for mid-market clients, a data-enabled OOH planning solution and digital transformation services. He also brings with him the understanding and successful working practices of performance marketing and data specialism which is fundamental to the success of any digital strategy.

Arshan Saha, CEO Xaxis, APAC said, “The scale and speed of digital transformation and the fact that India as a market has demonstrated its leadership in this area means that we need to have our best talent to fulfil this demand. Atique is one of our very best with a proven track record locally and most recently regionally in APAC where he launched and scaled GroupM’s Influencer and content arm – INCA. Having worked with Atique for over 8 years, I can attest to his leadership, curiosity, knowledge and drive which are invaluable in defining and determining client success.”

Atique Kazi said, “I am excited by this role given the scale of the opportunity to drive further growth within GroupM. I strongly believe that digital acceleration provides agility to organizations. With the support of better data, analysis, innovation, stronger performance, and result orientation we can better respond to brand challenges and accelerate their transformation journeys and help them achieve faster business outcomes. India is a market of opportunities and by leveraging GroupM’s digital expertise we can redefine the ecosystem.

Before joining GroupM, Kazi was a part of Yahoo! in London heading planning and strategy for emerging markets in EMEA. His career pedigree also spans The Economist, The Times Group, JVC etc over the past 18+ years.

Kazi will take over the role from August 2nd and will be based out of the GroupM Mumbai office. He will report to Prasanth Kumar, CEO, GroupM South Asia and Arshan Saha, CEO, Xaxis APAC.

