Gautam Mehra to join SaaS start-up ProfitWheel as Co-founder

APAC, Dentsu's Gautam Mehra will join ProfitWheel as Co-founder.

Vivek Bhargava and Aman Khanna are the other co-founders of Saas startup.



In his LinkedIn post, he wrote"after 8 years at dentsu, it was time to do my own! Super excited to be on this team. Looking forward to create & build some industry-leading products in the next couple of years and solving for the massive marketing challenges brands face through tech and product!"

In his previous role as Chief Data & Product Officer at Dentsu International, he built a strong and unified APAC data and product offering across the dentsu network. Mehra also built Dentsu Marketing Cloud (DMC), the proprietary data insights to activation stack for Dentsu.

Gautam started his career 20 years ago with his entrepreneurial venture, which was one of the first Web Development firms in India. Over the years, he did several stints in digital advertising working with the top brands in the country such as Viacom, Government of India, Standard Chartered Bank and Microsoft.

