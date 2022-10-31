Gaurav Jain joins ShareChat as Head of Emerging Business

Prior to joining ShareChat, Jain worked as Head of APAC Business Expansion at Snap Inc

Snap Inc.'s Gaurav Jain has been appointed as the Head of Emerging Business at ShareChat and Moj. He announced his job change through a LinkedIn post.

Prior to joining ShareChat, Jain worked as Head of APAC Business Expansion at Snap Inc for 10 months between December 2021 and September 2022.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Jain was responsible for Snapchat's monetization in India and the emerging APAC markets of SEA, Pakistan and Bangladesh. He also set up the direct sales team in the region, working with the top advertisers in the market and reseller businesses in the region to onboard mid-market advertisers and digital natives. Jain also was instrumental in maintaining CXO relationships with the Big 4 agencies, venture capital companies and MMP players.

Jain has also held leadership roles in Meta, where he was the head of mid-market business in India and Google where he was the Regional Agency Lead (Asia Pacific).

