Facebook appoints Uber’s Sanjay Gupta as director of international marketing

Facebook has appointedSanjay Gupta as the director of international marketing, accoding to media reports. Gupta was earlier with Uber.



At Uber, Gupta was associated with Uber for four years, during which he was elevated from the post of head of marketing-South Asia, to marketing director, APAC.

Founder of Purple Squirrel, Gupta had in the past been associated with Marico and Urban Ladder.







