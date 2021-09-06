Ex-GroupM HR head Rohit Suri is now CHRO Dentsu (SA)

Dentsu International has announced the appointment of Rohit Suri to the role of Chief HR Officer (CHRO), South Asia, effective 15 September 2021. The appointment is key to the dentsu India 2.0 transformation agenda, designed to unlock higher levels of business performance, innovation, and solution-led strategies for its people and clients.



Based in Mumbai, Rohit will build a high-performance team in India and Sri Lanka, establishing new skills and talent initiatives while shaping a people-oriented, value-led culture. His core focus will be to drive the India 2.0 transformation journey. Rohit will accentuate the Leadership agenda and talent pipeline, pivotal in futureproofing the long-term competitiveness of the business. He will report into Ashish Bhasin, CEO dentsu Asia Pacific (APAC) and Chairman dentsu India and Kinch Ong, Regional HR Director, dentsu APAC.



Rohit is a business-focused professional with close to 23 years of progressive experience in fast-paced Consumer Internet, Technology and Media companies. He has worked across South Asia, APAC, and Europe. Over the last 16 years, Rohit has held leadership roles spearheading Change, Business Transformation, Leadership Development Programmes, HR Project Management, and Cultural Integration.

Most recently, Rohit was Chief Talent Officer (CTO) at GroupM South Asia, leading human resources and talent operations in the region. As part of the leadership team, he focused on ensuring enriching career experiences and development for all employees while maximising their full potential in line with the business objectives.



Sunil Seth, HR Operations Transformation Head, South Asia, will continue to support the business with a tighter focus on HR Operations transformation and the Sri Lanka market, reporting to Rohit.



Ashish Bhasin, CEO dentsu APAC and Chairman dentsu India, said, “This is the beginning of our transformation journey and the dentsu India 2.0 path to success. Rohit is a proven, dedicated talent acquisition expert, within the industry and beyond, in driving a high-performance culture. With Rohit on board, he will be a leading force in our journey in building a new team for South Asia. He will ensure we have a compelling talent acquisition strategy for future talent. This is crucial as the region accelerates in growth and continues on the journey to realising our global ambition of becoming the most integrated network in the world, making us more agile and simpler for our clients to access our world-class capabilities and talents.”



Rohit Suri, Chief HR Officer, dentsu South Asia, commented, “This is an exciting time and opportunity to join dentsu and be part of a pioneering team of next-generation leaders. With the pandemic, it is important, now more than ever, that we create real human connections and build a powerful culture. How can we bring incremental value by fostering a team spirit of excellence and togetherness? This is what I plan to achieve, together with my team, in the coming months and I cannot wait to get started.”



Kinch Ong, Regional HR Director, dentsu Asia Pacific, said, “Rohit is a pivotal hire for our team, a well-known name in the industry with a solid track record that we are confident will extend to our dentsu HR function through the impact from his integral role in India’s transformation 2.0. We look forward to having him join us, working together to advance our efforts to cement dentsu Asia Pacific as an employer of choice for people across the region.”

