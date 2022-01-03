Disney+ Hotstar's Santosh Hegde joins Licious as VP - Marketing
Prior to Disney+ Hotstar, Hegde was with Marico for seven years in various roles
Santosh Hegde, Disney+ Hotstar's Director Of Brand Marketing, has left the platform to join consumer food company Licious as VP - Marketing. Hegde had a 3.8 year stint at Disney+ Hotstar. Prior to that, he was with Marico for seven years in various roles.
"My work-life mission is to ensure that my Passion & Profession always intersect. After an enriching 3.5 years of satiating my voracious appetite for content at Disney+ Hotstar, I have moved on to let the foodie in me take the lead for the next few years by accepting a challenging assignment at Licious - Born to meat," Hegde said in a LinkedIn post.
