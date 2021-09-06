Disney+ Hotstar's Amandeep Mittal takes over as Head of SMB portfolio

Disney+ Hotstar Vice President- Revenue Amandeep Mittal has replaced Gaurav Kanwal, who recently joined ZEE5, as the Head of Small & Medium Businesses (SMB). As VP-Revenue, Amandeep was managing ad sales for Online, e-Commerce, Travel and Handset verticals. He will now be responsible for growing ad revenue from the SMB vertical.



Kanwal, who was EVP — Ad Sales at Disney+ Hotstar, has joined ZEE5 as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Digital and SMB, South Asia. As EVP — Ad Sales, Kanwal was responsible for identifying new avenues to drive advertising revenue growth for Disney+ Hotstar. This included new routes to market, expansion of advertiser base, ad formats, and technology infrastructure.



Mittal has been with Disney+ Hotstar for almost four years. He joined as Senior Manager in September 2017 and quickly rose to the position of Assistant Vice President in February 2019 and Vice President- Revenue in January 2020.

Prior to Disney+ Hotstar, he was with Snapdeal. He also had stints at PwC India, Wipro Consulting, and Edusys. Amandeep is an alumnus of IIM Indore and Punjab Engineering College.

