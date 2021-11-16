Disney+ Hotstar ropes in Google's Shalini Poddar as Head of Ad Sales

She replaces Gulshan Verma who had quit Disney+ Hotstar in July to join JioAds as CEO

Google's Shalini Poddar has joined Disney+ Hotstar as EVP — Head of Ad Sales, as per her updated LinkedIn profile. She replaces Gulshan Verma who had quit Disney+ Hotstar in July to join JioAds as CEO. The current teams of Ad Sales, Sales Strategy, Brand Lab, Client Success & Media Ops, and Ad Tech, Data & Partnerships will henceforth report to her.

In this role, she will be responsible for the ad sales revenue and strategy for Disney+ Hotstar. She will lead a team of 140+ people across all aspects of the ad business from Business Planning, Sales, Sales Strategy including pricing and formats, Revenue Management, Operations, Data Partnerships, Programmatic, Brand Lab, Measurement/ROI and Customer Marketing.



At Google, she was Head of Business Development, Google Play Apps — India, South East Asia & Australia. She had an eight-year stint at Google, having joined the company in July 2013 as Industry Manager — Telecom, Gaming, and Payments.

Shalini has 17 years of experience across Consulting, Strategy, Business Development, Sales, Partnerships, and Marketing.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)