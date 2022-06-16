David Pross joins Elite Pro Basketball League as Chief Advisor

David Pross has joined the Elite Pro Basketball a first of its kind in India a 5x5 Pro Basketball League as an advisory board member for the league. Having worked in various countries across the globe, David Pross with all his experience will help the team in planning and executing the league. Organized by Elite Sports India (ESI), it will attract top players, coaches across India and will have the highest salaries in the Indian basketball circuit

David Pross is someone who has a great idea of the Indian market as he has launched his fourth new business initiative in India with Mobile Global Esports (MOGO). He has He also led the financial development of PepsiCo's investment in Indiaalso led the financial development of PepsiCo's investment in India. This project achieved the first new launch of a global brand in India in 15 years, a market previously closed to investments by foreign consumer product companies. In his stint with R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, he managed to gain government approval, environmental clearances, and the industrial license for the only new foreign investment in India's tobacco industry in 75 years.

Commenting on the same, David Pross says, “Elite Pro Basketball gives the most exciting players in India a chance to prove their skills and create a dynamic showcase for the way basketball should be played -- a fast-paced, nothing conceded, score-at-will game of the best."

Commenting on the same, CEO of Elite Pro Basketball Pvt, Ltd., Sunny Bhandarkar said, “Having someone as experienced as Pross will certainly help us immensely. His inputs will be crucial in making this a World-class league, our initial conversations have already been beneficial, and he has some great ideas which we will be implementing.”

