Croma's Chief of Marketing & Business Development Ritesh Ghosal quits

Croma’s Chief of Marketing and Business Development Ritesh Ghosal has called it quits after a 6.5-year stint. Croma is part of Infiniti Retail, a Tata Group subsidiary.

"Yesterday I called time on Croma after an incredibly eventful six and a half years stint. met some wonderful people, built a fabulous team, made some life-long friends, learnt some life-lessons...and we also built the brand and business. Reason: my personal desire to relocate to my home-base Gurgaon, ennui setting in after 6 years of doing the same thing and lack of interest in the alternative assignment offered. 90 days of seeing through open projects and I will be a free man," Ghosal said in a LinkedIn post.



Ghosal has 25 years of experience in building businesses and brands. An MBA from IIM Bangalore, he has 18 years of experience in leadership roles across MNCs and Indian conglomerates in the areas of brand management, advertising, consumer insight and general management.



He has worked with companies like IMRB, Reckitt Benckiser, Coca-Cola India, Bharti Retail, Millward Brown, Tata Teleservices, and Raymond.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)