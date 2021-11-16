Cars24 names Sudhir Shukla as CMO India

Shukla will be moving on from Star

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 16, 2021 2:08 PM
Former Star Sports Marketing Head Sudhir Shukla has joined Cars24 as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) India. In his new role, Shukla will be responsible for marketing and growth for India business. exchange4Media was the first to report this development, through sources, on 1st October.

“As I enter the last week of my innings at Star TV Network, I can only be grateful for the journey I have had. From RE-launching Star Bharat to Re-imagining Vivo IPL spectatorship & business, breaking viewership world records with ICC events across Men’s and Women’s Cricket & doing first of its kind moment marketing campaigns such as “Babysitting” ; to nurturing and strengthening India’s love with Kabaddi and Football, there has never been a dull moment at work,” Shukla said in a LinkedIn post.

“My heartfelt thanks to colleagues and mentors at Star TV Network as well as collaborators across agencies for infusing magic amidst all the chaos. Team Star Sports Ad Solutions : always rooting for you to scale newer highs and keep hitting it out of the park, just like every time,” the post reads.

He had joined Star Sports as VP & Head- Marketing & Brand Strategy in November 2016. Before joining Star, Shukla worked with Mondelez International as head- modern trade, CSD and away from (NCD) channel. He was associated with Mondelez for over 10 years.

He is an alumnus of XLRI, Jamshedpur and Vivekanand Education Society's Institute of Technology.

