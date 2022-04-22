Carat India appoints Megha Jain as VP-Planning, South

Carat India, the media agency from the house of dentsu India, has appointed Megha Jain as Vice President - Planning, South. She will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India. As per the mandate, Jain will focus on new business development and growth for Carat across the Southern market including Bengaluru and Kochi, while overseeing the agency’s existing clients.

In her previous roles, Jain has driven effective brand building through strong media strategies and communications for FMCG brands like Colgate Palmolive, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson and Amul (GCMMF), to name a few. With over 15 years of experience in the media industry, she has led integrated media planning and strategic thinking, focusing on digital transformation for clients and their businesses. She has also been instrumental in spearheading communication planning for clients.

Commenting on the appointment, Anita Kotwani said, “The game plan for Carat India is to bring in leaders with integrated skill set that can enhance client relationships. Megha’s focus will be to drive strategic stewardship with our key clients in Bengaluru and other Southern markets. She will also be instrumental in helping us drive growth for the Southern market. Enriched with experience to work with top brands, she will add huge value to our global and local clients. I am thrilled that Megha will be part of the talented team and I believe she will be an asset to the organisation.”

Megha Jain added, “I am extremely excited to join the Carat family. It is a great opportunity to work with a diverse portfolio steaming from data, technology and healthcare across global and local markets. I look forward to collaborating with partner agencies across the dentsu network, drive growth under Anita’s leadership and work with some of the best minds in the country.”

