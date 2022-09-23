Britannia: Varun Berry elevated to Exec VC & MD; Rajneet Kohli named Exec Director & CEO

The Board of Director of Britannia Industries Limited has appointed Varun Berry as Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director with immediate effect.

In addition, BIL has announced the appointment of Rajneet Kohli as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer w.e.f 26th September, 2022. Rajneet Kohli will report to Varun Berry.

Speaking on the appointment, Varun Berry, Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director said, “I am delighted to welcome Rajneet to Britannia. His experience of building high performance businesses and profitable brands is strongly aligned to our vision of becoming a Responsible Global Total Foods Company. Rajneet’s proven track record of scaling up businesses and building highly engaged teams makes him a perfect fit for the Organization. I look forward to partnering with Rajneet to lead us to the next phase of growth.’’

Commenting on his appointment, Rajneet Kohli added, “As one of India’s leading food companies with over a 100-year legacy, Britannia has an exceptional track record of innovation and serving consumers with exemplary standards. I feel privileged and am truly excited for what lies ahead of us at Britannia”.

Rajneet, has served in numerous senior leadership roles during his 25+ years career in Asian Paints and Coca-Cola, and joins Britannia from India’s largest food services company Jubilant FoodWorks (JFL). Under his leadership, Jubilant FoodWorks, has delivered sustained profitable growth and emerged as the largest QSR chain in the country with over 1600 stores. Moreover, he has also been instrumental in leading several transformational changes deeply embedded with technology.

