BrightCHAMPS ropes in Sankalp Agarwal to head North America biz

BrightCHAMPS has appointed serial entrepreneur and founder and former CEO of Travel Triangle, Sankalp Agarwal, to lead its North America business.

As head of the North America division, Agarwal will lead the company’s efforts to increase market share in one of the largest edtech markets of the world. It is a pursuit that will eventually help secure a globally category-leading future for the organisation that recently won the BW Emerging Edutech of The Year Award.

Speaking of the appointment, BrightCHAMPS Founder and CEO, Ravi Bhushan, said, “I’m thrilled to welcome Sankalp to the growing BrightCHAMPS family. Having established and strengthened our foothold in South East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, we’re now looking to make our mark in North America. I’m confident that Sankalp, with his previous experience and passion for disruption using technology, is the perfect choice to lead the way on the North American front. I am certain that he will help us further in adopting the latest global best practices and advancements in the industry and emerge as the most iconic, learning-focused edtech brand in the world.”

Agarwal’s appointment comes shortly after the company announced a $100mn acquisition corpus, acquired Singapore-based communications and English live-learning platform Schola, and launched its robotics vertical RoboCHAMPS, earlier this year.

Elaborating on his appointment, the company’s vision and his own place in it, Agarwal said, “All of us at BrightCHAMPS truly believe that global success in edtech will depend on who is able to ensure consistently superior learning outcomes for students. The US is already witnessing growing demand for online courses as an add-on to classroom teaching due to the use of newer and immersive technologies. Combined with an increasing body of research on how technological interventions is helping kids achieve superior learning outcomes, it is clear to us that success in this crucial market hinges on creating a superior product, since parents in the US already understand the importance of learning beyond academics and that they want their kids to learn life skills that will help them grow into solution-oriented leaders of tomorrow. And a superior product is what all of us here are committed to building.”

Agarwal has over 15 years of experience capturing new evolving trends and building disruptive technology products. Apart from Travel Triangle, Sankalp has previously worked at Adobe Systems and In Focus Technologies.

