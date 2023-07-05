Brajesh Dwivedi joins GroupM as Managing Partner

Brajesh Dwivedi has joined GroupM as Managing Partner.
He was earlier with Wavemaker for nearly 5 years where his last position was as General Manager.
Dwivedi has also worked with Mindshare and Madison.
Microsoft India announces elevations at senior level: Report
As per media reports, Irina Ghose is now MD-India and Venkat Krishnan has been elevated as Executive Director-Public Sector
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 4, 2023 12:20 PM | 1 min read
Microsoft India has announced several leadership elevations, according to media reports.
COO Irina Ghose has been elevated as Managing Director of India.
Venkat Krishnan has been promoted as Executive Director-Public Sector business.
The role changes have been made effective from July 1.
Visa appoints Rishi Chhabra as VP, Head of Merchant Sales & Acquiring, India and S Asia
Prior to joining Visa, Rishi has held leadership positions at Fiserv, PayPal and JP Morgan
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 4, 2023 11:57 AM | 2 min read
Visa has announced the appointment of Rishi Chhabra as Vice President, Head of Merchant Sales & Acquiring (MS&A), India and South Asia.
In this role, he will lead the Merchant Acquiring and CyberSource strategy and its implementation in India and South Asia. He will be instrumental in charting the strategic direction for and leading the local MS&A teams for Visa in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.
Prior to joining Visa, Rishi has held executive leadership positions at companies like Fiserv (erstwhile First Data Corp.), PayPal and JP Morgan. Rishi is a proud alumnus of Visa, having previously spent over 3 years as a Business Leader in the US Small Business Product team. In his most recent role at Fiserv, he served as Country Head and General Manager for the India and Sri Lanka markets. Shailesh Paul, who till recently led the Merchant Sales & Acquiring team for India and South Asia, has now moved to Singapore in the role of Vice President, Global Small Business Solutions for Visa.
“I am delighted to welcome Rishi to the Visa family. With over two decades of experience across the financial services and payments sectors, Rishi brings a strong multidisciplinary background to his role in Visa. His expertise will help in spearheading various strategic client-centric initiatives and strengthening the digital payments acceptance ecosystem in India and South Asia”, said Sandeep Ghosh, Visa’s Group Country Manager, India & South Asia.
“I am excited to join a dynamic global leader like Visa and feel energised to take over this role. Given the accelerated adoption of digital payments in the country and the subcontinent, I feel there is no better time than now for the brand’s promise to deliver an inclusive, sustainable and secure approach to empower people, businesses, partners and customers,” said Rishi Chhabra, Visa’s newly appointed Vice President, Head of Merchant Sales & Acquiring (MS&A), India and South Asia.
Samsung Electronics hires Sudipta Paul as Marketing Lead
Paul was previously with Nykaa as Marketing Communications Manager
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 4, 2023 11:42 AM | 1 min read
Samsung Electronics has named Sudipta Paul as the Marketing Lead.
She will be leading the Direct to Consumer Business.
Prior to this, Paul was with Nykaa as Marketing Communications Manager.
She was also with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail for over 4 years.
Varun P Sinha gets additional role as Head of Product Comms at Samsung
Sinha joined the company in 2016
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 4:10 PM | 1 min read
Samsung has expanded the role of Varun P Sinha, naming him the head of product communications at Samsung India.
In his new position, Sinha will be responsible for overseeing public relations and communications efforts for all B2C products and services within the Mobile business and Consumer Electronics divisions.
Sinha joined Samsung in 2016. He has earlier worked with companies such as NDTV and The Indian Express.
Johnson Controls Hitachi names Sanjay Sudhakaran as MD, India & South Asia
Sudhakaran last served as the Managing Director and CEO of Schneider Electric Infrastructure India
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 1:02 PM | 2 min read
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning (JCH) India Limited today announced the appointment of Mr. Sanjay Sudhakaran as new Managing Director, India & South Asia region, effective July 1, 2023.
Sanjay Sudhakaran will succeed Gurmeet Singh, who has stated his intention to pursue other interests, has stepped down as Chairman and Managing Director on June 30, 2023. He will remain as Senior Advisor to JCH - India until September 30, 2023. Sanjay and Gurmeet will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition.
"I am delighted to join Johnson Controls – Hitachi (JCH) India Limited,” said Sanjay Sudhakaran, Managing Director - JCH India. “I will drive profitable growth, with a focus on gaining market share, improving profitability, and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders."
Sanjay began his career with Carrier Corporation in 1993 and was the Regional Director for ASEAN and India when he left in 2011. He also served as the Country Head and Managing Director of Carrier Commercial Refrigeration. Sanjay previously worked for United Technologies as Managing Director, Buildings and Industrial solutions and for Otis Elevator as Senior Director, Asia Pacific, Mergers and Acquisitions, Sales and Marketing before joining Schneider Electric in 2019.
Sanjay has served as the Managing Director and CEO of Schneider Electric Infrastructure India since 2021. He has held multiple P&L and commercial roles while also leading manufacturing initiatives to drive profitability in businesses he has led.
Gurmeet Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of JCH India has announced his intention to leave JCH to pursue other interests. Gurmeet is a renowned figure in the HVAC sector in India. In his second stint with JCH India (JCH-IN), he was appointed Senior Vice president in 2014. From 2001 to 2012, he worked for Hitachi in various roles in Sales, Marketing, and General Management. As the Head of the India Business Unit since 2017, Gurmeet Singh has been instrumental in company's significant growth under his dedicated leadership and earned coveted Chairman's Award for JCH-IN in 2018.
“I wish Sanjay Sudhakaran every success,” said Gurmeet Singh.
Yum! Brands elevates Sean Tresvant as Taco Bell Division CEO
Tresvant is currently Global Chief Brand and Strategy Officer of Taco Bell and will succeed Mark King
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 11:25 AM | 3 min read
Yum! Brands has promoted Sean Tresvant as Taco Bell Division Chief Executive Officer, reporting to Yum! Brands Chief Executive Officer David Gibbs, effective January 1, 2024.
Tresvant, who currently serves as Global Chief Brand and Strategy Officer of Taco Bell, will succeed Mark King, who has announced his decision to retire at the end of 2023. As CEO, Tresvant will assume global responsibility for driving Taco Bell’s growth strategies, franchise operations and overall performance.
“Sean is a visionary business leader and best-in-class brand builder who is driving transformative R.E.D. (relevant, easy, distinctive) sales-powering efforts, from omni-channel initiatives to digital customer touchpoints, to accelerate growth and further elevate and differentiate the Taco Bell fan and team member experience,” said Gibbs. “Sean is laser focused on keeping our powerhouse Taco Bell brand at the leading edge of culture and redefining innovation in the industry. That’s why he is the ideal executive to continue successfully executing Taco Bell’s long-term global growth strategies and take them to the next level in partnership with the brand’s strong and accomplished leadership team and incredible franchisees. Sean, Mark and I will continue to work closely together over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition.”
Tresvant joined Taco Bell in January 2022 as Global Chief Brand Officer. He was promoted to an expanded role as Global Chief Brand and Strategy Officer earlier this year, focused on developing perspective and ambition for long-term global growth.
Prior to joining Taco Bell, Tresvant spent more than 15 years in leadership roles at Nike including Chief Marketing Officer of the Jordan Brand.
“The love our fans and team members have for Taco Bell is extraordinary and means we’re in a unique position to push the limits on culture and become a brand that inspires and enables the world to Live Más,” said Tresvant. “I’m grateful to have worked alongside Mark, and I’m incredibly honoured and excited to continue partnering with our talented team and amazing franchisees on Taco Bell’s magic formula of brand buzz, innovation, value and digital initiatives to deliver industry-leading results in the U.S. and internationally.”
“Taco Bell, our employees and our world-class franchisee partners have thrived under Mark’s leadership as he and his team have accelerated the innovation, sales growth and unique brand identity that make Taco Bell an undisputed global icon,” said Gibbs. “It was no surprise our industry recently recognized Mark as the Restaurant Leader of the Year, because he exemplifies what it means to be an innovator, risk taker and growth maker. I want to thank Mark for his outstanding leadership that not only drove strong results but also inspired restless creativity and enabled a people-first environment for everyone to thrive. While we will miss Mark, we wish him well as he enjoys this new phase of life with his family.”
BBH India wins creative duties of UniScholars
The business will be managed by the agency’s Mumbai office
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 10:51 AM | 2 min read
UniScholars has assigned its creative mandate to BBH India.
BBH India stood out by demonstrating sharp digital-first thinking at the forefront of its strategy and creativity. The business will be managed by the Mumbai office of BBH India.
As part of the integrated mandate, BBH will partner with the UniScholars team to develop a strong identity and brand salience among the target audience, supporting them in their ambition of making the brand a partner of choice for students looking to study abroad.
BBH India has grown into a creative powerhouse with offices in Mumbai and Gurugram and a repertoire of highly effective, consistent, and modern marketing solutions spanning across advertising, design, digital, consulting, and experiential.
The agency has created award-winning integrated campaigns for brands like Uber, Tinder, Caratlane, Times Prime, Coverfox, OkCupid, and Acko Insurance in the tech space.
Speaking on the win, Himanshu Saxena, COO & MD - BBH India, said, “BBH India has great reputation of building digital-first brands with modern creativity and full-funnel solutions designed for digital, social & e-comm platforms. We love brands with bold ambition and found the UniScholars team brimming with the same spirit. Super excited to bring to life our ‘Zag’ quotient while partnering UniScholars for future success.”
Abhishek Sharma, CMO, UniScholars added, “UniScholars was established in 2021 with a steadfast mission to mitigate any obstacle a student may face while pursuing their aspirations to study abroad. As a company, we have achieved several significant milestones, and we are now keen on enhancing our visibility among students who encounter such challenges. We are confident that BBH will be able to help us with creative excellence to connect with our audiences. In pursuit of this objective, our partnership with BBH is aimed at achieving our goals of reaching out to students across India through creativity.”
