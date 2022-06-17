Bombay Play appoints Kunal Mordekar as the new Chief Operating Officer

Mordekar has an extensive experience of over 10 years in game design, programming and production and project management

Hyper-social gaming platform Bombay Play has announced the appointment of Kunal Mordekar as the new Chief Operating Officer, effective May 2022. With the latest addition to the executive leadership team, Bombay Play aims to fast-track business growth and commercial success while strengthening the leadership structure.

Founded in 2018 by Oliver Jones and Abhas Saroha, Bombay Play focuses on the hyper-social gaming genre which facilitates in-game communication, link-based social gaming and wholesome entertainment. As part of the business growth plans, the company has appointed Kunal to define strategic direction for game monetisation and customer acquisition and oversee all business and administrative functions.

Delighted with the appointment of new Chief Operating Officer, Oliver Jones, Co-founder & CEO of Bombay Play, commented, “We are pleased to welcome someone of Kunal’s calibre as our Chief Operating Officer. We believe that a collaboration with the top talents of the gaming industry will enable us to manage our growth, scale operations, enhance marketplace capabilities and pursue our path to profitability.”

Commenting on his appointment at Bombay Play, Kunal Mordekar said, “It’s a great opportunity to be a part of Bombay Play and work closely with the bright minds here. I look forward to sharing my expertise to help Bombay Play build on its success, execute its growth plan successfully and drive operational improvements across the organisation. I hope my addition as COO will further propel their commercial success and augment their market reach.”

Kunal has an extensive experience of over 10 years in game design, programming and production and project management. Prior to joining Bombay Play, he has contributed to multiple award-winning games, optimised process pipelines and steered teams under his leadership.

