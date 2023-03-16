boAt: Vivek Gambhir to take on Chairman role, Co-Founder Sameer Mehta to become CEO
Vivek Gambhir, in his new role as Chairman, will continue to guide the leadership team on matters of strategy, organizational development & culture and future growth roadmap, the company said
Imagine Marketing Limited (parent company of boAt), - India’s No.1 wearables (earwear and smartwatches) company today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Vivek Gambhir as Chairman of the company. Sameer Mehta, co-founder, will take on the role of CEO and Managing Director.
Vivek Gambhir, in his new role as Chairman, will continue to guide the leadership team on matters of strategy, organizational development & culture and future growth roadmap.
Vivek Gambhir commented, “I am very grateful to Sameer and Aman for the opportunity to partner with them to help make boAt better and stronger. Over the last several years, with the support of our top-notch management team which we have built together, we have taken tremendous strides to strengthen the foundations of the company. We are now the #2 company globally in the wearables (earwear and smartwatches) space in addition to being a leading brand in multiple categories in India. It is a matter of great pride that a brand born in India is now among the top brands in the world. And I am excited about the next phase of boAt, under the co-founders’ visionary leadership.
I have reflected a lot on what I want to do next that will give me greater meaning and fulfilment and further enable me to leverage my strengths in strategy and organisational building. Along with working closely with Aman & Sameer and the Board to guide the next phase of the company’s development, I look forward to engaging in a portfolio of activities on the business and social development front to help multiple organisations scale up, build their teams, and accelerate their value creation agendas.
Sameer Mehta, co-founder, remarked,“We have scaled up tremendously over the last several years and it has been amazing to have Vivek as a valued partner in our growth journey. In early 2021, we had approached Vivek to join and guide us in our scaling up journey and prepare us to think and act like a bigger company rather than as a start-up. The past several years has been a period of significant learning and growth with Aman and I working closely with Vivek to run the company.
Together, we have launched the smart watches category establishing a leading position, broadened our presence across multiple channels, acquired KaHa (a world-class wearables technology platform), made significant strides in our Make-in-India initiative (producing 15M+ units locally), implemented an ERP (SAP), brought on board top-notch management talent and experienced board members, and grown revenues over 5x in the past 3 years. In doing so, we have developed the confidence and greater conviction that we can truly create a consumer tech powerhouse and a domestic champion admired globally, with leadership positions across multiple categories, countries, and channels, thus creating tremendous shareholder value.
Through our strong relationship with Vivek and working alongside him, we have also learned a lot about our strengths and what we enjoy doing. We remain passionate about building things and thrive by being deeply operationally involved, like we have been since the brand’s inception six years ago. We are deeply grateful to Vivek for his partnership, inspirational leadership, strong values, and friendship. And we look forward to his continued support as we chart the next phase of our transformation.”
Aman Gupta, co-founder, added, “We are incredibly thankful to Vivek for his friendship and partnership over the last several years. We have learnt a lot from his inspirational leadership, strong sense of values and strategic thinking. boAt today is in a much stronger position, and we firmly believe that our best days are ahead of us.”
Danone proposes appointing HUL's Sanjiv Mehta as independent board member: Report
Mehta will be stepping down as HUL’s CEO and MD on June 26
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 10:27 AM | 1 min read
Danone has proposed appointing HUL's Sanjiv Mehta as independent member of its board, as per a media report.
Mehta is currently the CEO and MD of HUL and will be stepping down on June 26, 2023.
As per reports, if the Danone board approves he will join effectively on July 1.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd board recently approved the appointment of Rohit Jawa as its next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
Havas Creative India names Anirban Mozumdar as Chief Strategy Officer
Mazumdar joins from Ogilvy India’s 82.5 Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 8:46 AM | 3 min read
Havas Creative India has announced the appointment of Anirban Mozumdar as Chief Strategy Officer, closely on the heels of the appointment of Tarun Jha as the Chief Executive Officer. Anirban moves from Ogilvy India’s 82.5 Communications, where he was the Chief Strategy Officer since June 2021.
Anirban will lead the strategy function of Havas Creative India. Based out of the Gurgaon village, he will work closely with Tarun and Anupama Ramaswamy, CCO, Havas Worldwide India, as well as the leaders of the 4 creative agencies, Havas Worldwide India (Mumbai/Gurgaon/Bangalore), Havas CX India (Customer Experience), Conran Design Group Mumbai (Branding & Design) and Havas QED (Kolkata). He will also ensure an effective implementation of Havas Group’s Meaningful Brands framework for brand and business solutions.
Bobby Pawar said, “At Havas, we believe that the future belongs to brands that make a meaningful difference to people and the societies, and our conviction is supported by the results of our annual global Meaningful Brands study. Anirban has extensive advertising and marketing consulting expertise and a passion for high-impact solutions, which is why we are thrilled to have him lead Havas Creative India’s strategic function.”
Tarun Jha, CEO, Havas Creative India, said, “Havas Creative India has been scripting an incredible growth story over the last few years. From a single-client agency, Havas Creative India has grown to a network of 6 agencies. Our diversified portfolio of offerings are exactly what marketers are looking for in this constantly evolving industry, and we will be bringing in more specialist divisions soon. Anirban’s induction will further strengthen the team, alongside Bobby and Anupama, our two strong creative pillars, to propel us into a new era of growth.”
Commenting on his new role, Anirban said, “I join Havas Creative India with the conviction that I am entering an ecosystem designed for the future of this business, whether it is the 'Village model' (raising a brand does require a village) or unleashing the power of the data-driven Meaningful Brands framework to make an impactful difference to our brands and clients. I am super excited with what is being built in India (by Havas) and I look forward to working closely with stalwarts like Bobby, Tarun, Anu, and all the amazing leaders across the creative, media and health agencies in the group.
Anirban is a seasoned brand strategist and consultant with over 25 years of experience in the advertising and branding industry. A post-graduate from MICA, he began his career in the Leo Burnett network where he worked for over 10 years. In addition to his role in India, he was also a Regional Lead for P&G Laundry brands based in the Philippines, where he spent 2 years working on brands including Tide, Fab, and Mr. Clean. Through his career Anirban built a versatile experience working across several sectors including Automobiles, Consumer Electronics and FMCG, amongst others. In 2012, he turned into an entrepreneur and founded his own company. He was also the CEO of Chlorophyll Brand and Communications Consultancy. In his previous role as Chief Strategy Officer for 82.5 Communications, Anirban led new multiple business wins and worked on brands such as TCS, Havells, Himalaya, Bisleri, ITC, and several others. Outside the work sphere, Anirban also writes poetry and is a technology enthusiast. Currently, he is also exploring spirituality and learning new languages.
Lentra appoints Hitesh Sahijwaala as EVP - India Sales and Distribution
Sahijwaala is a veteran with more than 25 years of experience in the IT industry
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 4:57 PM | 2 min read
Lentra, a leading digital lending cloud platform has appointed Hitesh Sahijwaala as Executive Vice President (EVP) - India Sales and Distribution to accelerate its mission of transforming digital lending across the world. This is the third senior-level appointment in the past six months. In September, Lentra appointed Haribandhu Patra as CFO and Bhuvaneswar Naik as CHRO.
The appointment comes at a time when Lentra is rapidly driving growth in India and new markets of Southeast Asia, as well as scaling its platform to support and enable some of the largest banks and NBFCs in the region. In his new role, Hitesh will help further accelerate Lentra’s growth and advance its position in the digital lending space.
Hitesh is a veteran with more than 25 years of experience in the IT industry and has a track record of delivering value to customers while working for companies like Oracle, Red-hat, Hewlett-Packard. Prior to Lentra, Hitesh was the Regional Vice President of the Finserv Business Unit at Salesforce, where he delivered Hyper-growth and played an instrumental role in transitioning value to customers.
Sandeep Mathur, CRO, Lentra said, "We are thrilled to welcome Hitesh to Lentra. His leadership, experience, and proven track record in driving sales and revenue growth will be invaluable to the company as we continue to deliver amazing impact to our Banking clients."
Hitesh is a multifaceted individual and a sports car enthusiast and loves to drive a BMW F80 M3 sports car and the Mahindra Thar. The nature of cars are an embodiment of his personality. While the M3 is leaning towards hyper-performance, agility and pace, the Thar is resilient and focuses on getting through the tough times and obstacles faced along the journey to success. This personal interest and love for speed transcends to his quest to drive hyper-growth and accelerated innovation at Lentra.
Hitesh Sahijwaala, EVP - India Sales and Distribution said, “Financial Services Industry is plagued by long implementation cycles and big upfront spends for tech solutions, stunting innovation. Lentra’s Consumption based business model and quick implementations are gaining traction with senior executives in Banks. I am very impressed with the scale that has been achieved already and am very confident to take this rocketship to another orbit."
Late last year, Lentra raised US$60 million in Series B raise and announced its plans to expand across Southeast Asia. The company has a robust presence across India with 60 partner banks and NBFCs and over 50 million loans processed through its platform.
Hisense appoints Vipin Yadav as Director-Marketing
Yadav joins Hisense after a 7-year stint at OPPO
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 11:03 AM | 2 min read
Yadav has expertise spanning over 15 years of marketing and brand management across multi-niche sectors, including mobile handset, IoT, consumer durables, healthcare and BFSI.
During his last assignment with OPPO, he had a successful stint of over 7 years and was one of the core members to help create a strong brand in India. He led the brand and marketing of key product portfolios.
Expressing his delight over joining Hisense, Yadav commented, "I am thrilled to re-experience the journey of creating a strong brand, which is in its early days in India. I am excited to bring my management vision to action while leveraging my marketing and brand management expertise to help drive the company’s growth. Hisense is known across the world for its innovative and high-quality products, which makes them a global leader. This excites me to be a part of the team that is committed to providing great value proposition to its customers with a delightful experience."
Kamalika Deka was appointed as Director HR and Admin.
Steven Li, MD of Hisense India, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to have Vipin and Kamalika onboard our team. Their talent, experience, and expertise will undoubtedly be invaluable in driving growth and success for our company. We share a common vision of providing innovative and world-class products to our customers, and I am confident that their contributions will help us achieve this goal. Together, we will work towards providing unparalleled comfort and convenience to our customers, making their experience with Hisense accessible and comfortable. I am excited to see what the future holds for our company with our newest leadership members.”
Sony Liv ropes in Rajiv Rajaram as Head of Content – Tamil
He was earlier with Culture Machine Studios for almost 8 years
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 10:46 AM | 1 min read
Sony Liv has appointed Rajiv Rajaram as Head of Content - Tamil.
He was earlier with Culture Machine Studios for almost 8 years and was Vice-President - Content - Originals.
Rajaram has been a voice-over artist for almost two decades now.
He announced his new role via a LinkedIn post.
PubMatic elevates Emily Yri to VP, International Marketing
Her new remit includes the management of marketing for PubMatic in Europe and the Middle East, as well as running the APAC regional marketing operations
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 8:02 AM | 2 min read
PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, announced it has appointed its APAC marketing director Emily Yri to the position of Vice President, International Marketing.
Yri remains based in Singapore, where she joined PubMatic in 2019 to help expand the company’s operations in Southeast Asia, India, Korea, China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.
Her new remit includes the management of marketing for PubMatic in Europe and the Middle East, as well as running the APAC regional marketing operations.
“Emily is a vital part of the global marketing team,” said Johanna Bauman, PubMatic CMO. “The entire PubMatic global organization has benefited from her successful campaigns and initiatives in the Asia-Pacific region, especially her work in key areas such as CTV and mobile advertising. I’m looking forward to seeing Emily expand her impact and put her expertise to play on a global scale.”
“I'm excited to take on this new role as we look to drive more coordination and innovation across our international markets,” said Yri. “By aligning multiple markets with our global goals we can achieve outsized results. I am looking forward to amplifying the amazing work being done by our APAC and EMEA marketing team and working closely with regional commercial teams as we continue to strengthen relationships with some of the industry’s leading global brands.”
Charles Victor quits as COO of Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate
Prachi Bali will be taking over his responsibilities in the agency, sources told e4m
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 4:22 PM | 1 min read
