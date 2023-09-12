Bisk Farm appoints Saikat Ghosh as Senior VP and Head of Sales

SAJ Food Products Pvt Ltd, an FMCG company, has announced the appointment of Saikat Ghosh as the Senior Vice President and Head of Sales for its flagship brand, Bisk Farm.

Expressing his delight on the appointment of Ghosh, the Executive Chairman of SAJ Food Products Pvt Ltd. Arpan Paul, said, ”We warmly welcome Saikat to the Bisk Farm family. His extensive experience and outstanding accomplishments in the FMCG sector align perfectly with our vision of becoming the leading biscuit and confectionery brand in India. We firmly believe that his leadership will be instrumental in propelling Bisk Farm toward new horizons of growth.”

Saikat Ghosh brings with him a wealth of experience to his new role, garnered over multiple successful stints in the FMCG domain. Most notably, he made significant contributions during his 15-year tenure at Dabur India, followed by over a decade of pivotal involvement with Emami Ltd. Mr. Ghosh's expertise spans various facets of the fast-moving consumer goods industry. His profound insights and strategic acumen are poised to drive Bisk Farm's growth to new heights.

Echoing Paul's views, Vijay Kumar Singh, Bisk Farm's Managing Director, added, "Mr. Ghosh's appointment comes at a crucial juncture as we seek to strengthen our market presence. With his deep industry knowledge and proven leadership, we are confident that he will be able to lead our sales team and contribute to Bisk Farm's continued success.”

"I am delighted to join Bisk Farm, a brand that has truly captured the hearts of millions,” Saikat Ghosh stated. “I am confident that, together with our people as well as business partners, we can build on the brand's strong foundation and contribute to the brand's mission of delivering exceptional products, fostering sustainable growth, and elevating Bisk Farm to greater heights.”

