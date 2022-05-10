Bhaskar Das quits Republic Media Network

Bhaskar Das has quit as Republic Media Network’s Chief Strategy Officer, highly placed sources have told e4m.

Das had been with Republic Media Network since 2019. He joined as the Group President. He was later elevated to Chief Strategy Officer in September 2020.

Das was earlier the President of The Times of India Group and Group CEO at Zee Media Network. He was also Executive President at Dainik Bhaskar Group.

Nothing is known about his next move now.

