Bella Vita Organic appoints Akanksha Singhal as VP - Marketing & Brand

The natural beauty and skincare brand, Bella Vita Organic has recently appointed Akanksha Singhal as Vice President - Marketing & Brand. Prior to BVO she has worked with Cheil Worldwide, DigitasLBi, Reprise Media and is also well known in the fashion industry for her stint with AkkiDokie Digital.

Akanksha Singhal has been part of the digital marketing industry for over 15 years in both brand and agency side, where she has a proven history in implementing 360 degree integrated marketing plans for brands, that took them beyond the areas of digital marketing through innovative ideas. Akansha Singhal is skilled in creating advertising sales strategies and marketing solutions for brands across digital platforms.

Worked with over 200+ brands, Akanksha Singhal has worked with brands and projects across many industries including Uttarakhand Tourism, Samsung, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Hero Group, Dabur, Reckitt Benckiser, Adidas, Bata, Jet Airways, Mothercare, Thumbs Up, Jockey, and many more.

Commenting on the appointment, Aakash Anand, Founder & CEO, Bella Vita Organic, said, “Her deep understanding comes with a strong skill set in media, brand positioning and solutions, integrated marketing communication strategies, all of which will be beneficial for the brand. We are sure that with the wealth of experience and hands-on expertise that she brings to the table, Akanksha will raise the bar in building and managing a dynamic team and brand. Looking forward to celebrating many milestones with her.”

In her new role at Bella Vita Organic, Akanksha Singhal will collaborate with verticals across the organization to develop brand strategy, PR initiatives, social media strategies, refine advertising solutions and content strategy.

Speaking about her role and responsibilities at Bella Vita Organic, she said, “I’m honored and elated to join the team. I believe Digital has become the new normal and my objective here at Bella Vita Organic will be to take it to newer heights as a brand and hopefully create breakthrough branding concepts that would make the brand a known name in every household. I look forward to working with the team to break barriers and create new digital milestones.”

Singhal has a diverse range of skills having delivered campaigns for Indian brands that span mass media, SEO, social, content, and data analytics. During her career journey, Akanksha has been presented with “Most Talented Social Media Professional in India Year 2013” by CMO Asia & ABP News. Another set of awards in her bag are “Social Media Entrepreneur of the Year 2016” by Youth Marketing Summit; “Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2016” by Digital Marketing by Skilled India Entrepreneurs, “Woman Super Achiever Award for the Year 2017” by Femina World Women Leadership Congress & “Woman Leadership Award for the Year 2018” by ET NOW and MODI Awards.

