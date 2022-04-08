BBH India MD Arvind Krishnan steps down

Arvind Krishnan, Managing Director of BBH India, a Publicis Groupe company, has put down his papers. “Krishnan has decided to start his own venture”, BBH said confirming his exit.

Subhash Kamath, CEO, BBH India and PWW India, said, “Arvind has been a strong member of our team at BBH India for 13 years, ever since we started the company in 2009. He has contributed immensely to the growth and success of our organization and we shall miss his energy & passion. He’s decided to become an entrepreneur now and start his own venture. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors".

Krishnan’s advertising career spans close to two decades. He has worked at Leo Burnett India before joining the BBH in 2009 and helmed the BBH London for some time. He then took over as managing director of BBH India.

“Over the past 17 years, I have steered businesses small, big, local, international, early stage and mature across markets. I identify the key levers of growth and guide businesses in building those levers into ownable brand assets that deliver over time (and sometimes, in very little time,” Krishnan’s LinkedIn bio reads.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)