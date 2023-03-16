Ayekart Fintech appoints Anand Mugad as Chief Marketing Officer

Havas Creative India has announced the appointment of Anirban Mozumdar as Chief Strategy Officer, closely on the heels of the appointment of Tarun Jha as the Chief Executive Officer. Anirban moves from Ogilvy India’s 82.5 Communications, where he was the Chief Strategy Officer since June 2021.

Anirban will lead the strategy function of Havas Creative India. Based out of the Gurgaon village, he will work closely with Tarun and Anupama Ramaswamy, CCO, Havas Worldwide India, as well as the leaders of the 4 creative agencies, Havas Worldwide India (Mumbai/Gurgaon/Bangalore), Havas CX India (Customer Experience), Conran Design Group Mumbai (Branding & Design) and Havas QED (Kolkata). He will also ensure an effective implementation of Havas Group’s Meaningful Brands framework for brand and business solutions.

Bobby Pawar said, “At Havas, we believe that the future belongs to brands that make a meaningful difference to people and the societies, and our conviction is supported by the results of our annual global Meaningful Brands study. Anirban has extensive advertising and marketing consulting expertise and a passion for high-impact solutions, which is why we are thrilled to have him lead Havas Creative India’s strategic function.”

Tarun Jha, CEO, Havas Creative India, said, “Havas Creative India has been scripting an incredible growth story over the last few years. From a single-client agency, Havas Creative India has grown to a network of 6 agencies. Our diversified portfolio of offerings are exactly what marketers are looking for in this constantly evolving industry, and we will be bringing in more specialist divisions soon. Anirban’s induction will further strengthen the team, alongside Bobby and Anupama, our two strong creative pillars, to propel us into a new era of growth.”

Commenting on his new role, Anirban said, “I join Havas Creative India with the conviction that I am entering an ecosystem designed for the future of this business, whether it is the 'Village model' (raising a brand does require a village) or unleashing the power of the data-driven Meaningful Brands framework to make an impactful difference to our brands and clients. I am super excited with what is being built in India (by Havas) and I look forward to working closely with stalwarts like Bobby, Tarun, Anu, and all the amazing leaders across the creative, media and health agencies in the group.

Anirban is a seasoned brand strategist and consultant with over 25 years of experience in the advertising and branding industry. A post-graduate from MICA, he began his career in the Leo Burnett network where he worked for over 10 years. In addition to his role in India, he was also a Regional Lead for P&G Laundry brands based in the Philippines, where he spent 2 years working on brands including Tide, Fab, and Mr. Clean. Through his career Anirban built a versatile experience working across several sectors including Automobiles, Consumer Electronics and FMCG, amongst others. In 2012, he turned into an entrepreneur and founded his own company. He was also the CEO of Chlorophyll Brand and Communications Consultancy. In his previous role as Chief Strategy Officer for 82.5 Communications, Anirban led new multiple business wins and worked on brands such as TCS, Havells, Himalaya, Bisleri, ITC, and several others. Outside the work sphere, Anirban also writes poetry and is a technology enthusiast. Currently, he is also exploring spirituality and learning new languages.