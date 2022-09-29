Avinash Bavaskar joins iAvatarZ as Business Director

iAvatarZ has roped in Avinash Bavaskar as Business Director for India. He will lead Sales & Marketing functions and shall also be responsible for business operations and overall P&L for iAvatarZ.

He was earlier working with Mayapuri Group where he was Digital Head. Before Mayapuri he was associated with Magzter, Zee Digital, Networkplay, OMD and Yahoo in various sales and marketing roles.

Welcoming Avinash to the leadership team, Uma Shankar Bhardwaj, Founder and CEO, iAvatarZ Digital, says, “Avinash has a rich & diversified experience in Digital Advertising space across various verticals – Display, Video, Ad Technology and Mobile. That makes him the natural choice for leading iAvatarZ’s next phase of growth in India and International markets. Currently iAvatarZ is on a growth mode with focus on Mobile and contextual advertising which is gaining lot of traction as well. Avinash’s association with iAvatarZ shall be perfect with respect to our expansion plans on some of these emerging products.”

On his appointment, Bavaskar says, “My immediate priority shall be to streamline and scale up their existing display advertising business in India. At the same time, we need to expand our horizons with a greater focus on new products in mobile, audience building space this year and build sustainable business.

