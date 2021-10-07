Avanta India appoints Vineet Anand as Head of Sales & Enterprise Solution

Avanta India has announced the appointment of Vineet Anand to its Senior Leadership team. Vineet is a seasoned real estate market leader and brings with him 14 years of experience working with Global Real Estate Consulting, Financial & Coworking firms like Colliers International, Cushman & Wakefield, Incuspaze and Savills India. Vineet Anand will work closely with Nakul Mathur- Managing Director at Avanta and will lead Avanta’s Sales & Enterprise Solutions Business.

“We are happy to welcome Vineet Anand to our Senior Leadership team. Vineet will be responsible for increasing the market share, expanding the footprints in tier 1 and tier 2 cities. We look forward to his in-depth industry insights.” said Nakul Mathur Managing Director at Avanta India.

Before joining Avanta India, Vineet has worked at senior positions across the industry. In his long stint in the industry, he has worked extensively with large multinational office occupiers advising them on various real estate strategies in NCR & PAN India and has excellent relationships with Developers, Landlords, Investors & Asset owners. He is also a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (MRICS).

Talking about joining the firm, Vineet expressed his enthusiasm saying, “I am delighted to be a part of Avanta’s family & look forward to driving company’s expansion. These are exciting times for us as we continue to see increased interest from office occupiers towards flexible & managed office space. As more & more clients are looking for flexible real estate solutions, Avanta is strongly placed to offer such solutions & increase market share across newer cities & regions.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)