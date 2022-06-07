Applabs appoints Sanjeev Bankira as Country Head

Singapore-based ad-tech platform and solutions company Applabs has announced its expansion plan in India and MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, appointing Sanjeev Bankira as Country Head.

Sanjeev will be spearheading the company’s operations in both countries and will be responsible for the strategic growth of Applabs in the regions. He will be responsible for strengthening the local team, creating partnerships and new business opportunities while establishing strong client relationships.

On his appointment, Sanjeev said, “I am thrilled to join one of the fastest growing digital marketing solution firms which is now operational in India and the MENA. As both regions are rapidly growing markets for digital marketing, brands are increasingly adopting various new technologies, be it AI, ML, programmatic or involvement in crypto, metaverse, etc to compete with their counterparts. Seeing the company’s performance in Singapore, I am sure that Applabs will repeat its success story in these two countries as well. I look forward to working and contributing to Applabs’ growth and in establishing the company among the top adtech platforms in the region.”

