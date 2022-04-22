Anil Jhingan to lead international business development for Warner Bros Discovery

Warner Bros Discovery has finalised heads for its international operations. The appointments were announced by Warner Bros Discovery International Head Gerhard Zeiler in an internal mail.

"Following several conversations with senior leaders across both WarnerMedia and Discovery’s international businesses, I am pleased to confirm the leadership team for Warner Bros. Discovery’s international operations reporting to me," Zeiler said.



He also announced that Anil Jhingan, currently President & MD for Discovery Asia Pacific, will be taking up a new position leading business development for the enlarged WBD group across all of our international markets, as part of Bruce Campbell’s organisation.



"We are very grateful to Anil for his leadership in successfully driving the APAC business forward and congratulate him on his appointment. I look forward to continuing to partner with Anil in his new role," he stated.



Priya Dogra has been appointed President & Managing Director, EMEA (ex. Poland) overseeing the company’s combined, significant footprint across the region. Continuing to be based in London, Dogra will be responsible for integrating and operating the Discovery and WM International organisations across the region.



James Gibbons will serve as President & Managing Director, Australia, New Zealand & Japan reporting to Zeiler. He will also continue to manage the Nordics region for an interim period of time for which he will report to Dogra.

He will remain based in London in 2022 and plans to move back to Asia in early 2023. James has been with Discovery since 1999 and had multiple roles across Europe and Asia most recently leading the UK and Nordic businesses.



Kasia Kieli is the new President & Managing Director, Poland, and CEO of TVN.



Fernando Medin is appointed President & Managing Director, Latin America & US Hispanic. He will remain based in São Paulo and will take responsibility for the significant combined business in the region which includes key sports rights and a strong portfolio of channels.



Gillian Zhao, President, of China WM will continue to report to me in her current function. Gillian has been in her role since 2016 and has successfully broadened and strengthened our business in that time period.



Tony Qiu, who currently is GM, SVP for Greater China & SEA, and APAC DTC lead for the Discovery assets will report to me regarding his Greater China and DTC role and to Clement Schwebig for his SEA responsibilities.



Andrew Georgiou continues as President & Managing Director, WBD Sports Europe based in London leading the Sports business, retaining his current portfolio which includes Eurosport, PlaySports Group (incl. Global Cycling Network), Golf portfolio (PGA Tour, GOLFTV, and Golf Digest), and the Sports Events Business.



Robert Blair continues to lead our significant licensing business as President, WBD International Television Distribution, working together and being jointly responsible with each of the regional Presidents for the licensing of all our TV and film content.



Ronald Goes will continue as EVP and Head of International TV Production leading the International WB Production business.

