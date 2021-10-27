Anil Jhingan named president and MD of Discovery in Asia Pacific

Anil Jhingan has been appointed president and MD of Discovery in Asia Pacific, according to media reports.

He will take over from the current regional head Simon Robinson, who is shifting to lead integration planning activities in connection with the proposed WarnerMedia transaction.

Media reports quoted JB Perrette, president and CEO of Discovery streaming and international activities, as saying, “APAC remains a key growth driver for Discovery, and Anil’s deep industry experience, impressive international track record and strong leadership qualities, working with our expert local teams, will be central in building continued scale and differentiation in this critical region.”

Jhingan was quoted as saying, “Asia Pacific offers immense opportunity for Discovery, with our focus on great local storytelling and ever broadening distribution of our content to audiences across the region,” said Jhingan.

Jhingan will report directly to JB Perrette.

