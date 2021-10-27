Anil Jhingan named president and MD of Discovery in Asia Pacific

Jhingan will report directly to JB Perrette

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 27, 2021 7:20 PM
discovery

Anil Jhingan has been appointed president and MD of Discovery in Asia Pacific, according to media reports.

He will take over from the current regional head Simon Robinson, who is shifting to lead integration planning activities in connection with the proposed WarnerMedia transaction.

Media reports quoted JB Perrette, president and CEO of Discovery streaming and international activities, as saying, “APAC remains a key growth driver for Discovery, and Anil’s deep industry experience, impressive international track record and strong leadership qualities, working with our expert local teams, will be central in building continued scale and differentiation in this critical region.” 

Jhingan was quoted as saying, “Asia Pacific offers immense opportunity for Discovery, with our focus on great local storytelling and ever broadening distribution of our content to audiences across the region,” said Jhingan.

Jhingan will report directly to JB Perrette.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Discovery Jb perrette Anil Jhingan advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
Silverpush

Adtech firm Silverpush plans Rs 750-1000 crore IPO, bolsters management team
10 hours ago

Vikrant Chowdhary

Vikrant Chowdhary is CleverTap's first-ever Chief Growth Officer
10 hours ago

Neeraj Sangani

Neeraj Sangani is CEO of Hansa Customer Equity
12 hours ago