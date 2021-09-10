Anil Jayaraj set to join Viacom18 as head of sports business

Jayaraj had quit Star Sports in July after an almost 6.5 year stint

Viacom18, which has bought many sports rights in the recent past, has roped in Star Sports EVP Ad Sales Anil Jayaraj as CEO of Sports Business.

The entertainment broadcaster has acquired rights to LaLiga, Italy's Serie A and France's Ligue1 and Abu Dhabi T10 league.



Jayaraj had quit Star Sports in July after an almost 6.5 year stint. He has been replaced by Anup Govindan, Sr Vice President & National Advertising Sales Head, Star Sports.

exchange4media had earlier this month reported how industry has been abuzz about Reliance Industries venturing into sports broadcasting through Network18 Group and Reliance Jio. We reported that the media group has begun the process of building its sports broadcasting team and that the conglomerate is looking to tap executives from rival broadcast networks.

The report mentioned that Disney+ Hotstar SVP & Head of Advertising, Gulshan Verma had joined JioAds as CEO. “Another senior ad sales executive from a broadcasting company who recently stepped down might also be in talks with them,” a source had told us.

