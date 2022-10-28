Akshit Dhingra joins Campus Shoes as GM, Marketing

Prior to this, he was the Deputy General Manager at Creambell

Akshit Dhingra, the Deputy General Manager at Creambell, has called it quits after five years. He will be moving to Campus Shoes, where he joins as General Manager of Marketing.

Prior to Creambell, Dhingra was with TNS from 2014 to 2017. And prior to that, he was with Ipsos for about three years serving as a Research Manager.

Dhingra started his career with Shining Consulting in 2007 and has worked with several organisations after that.

