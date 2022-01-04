AiTrillion ropes in Sudiptaa Paul Choudhury as Chief Marketing Officer

Choudhury will be responsible for marketing strategy, planning, budget design, and execution backed by research and data-led insights at the company

AiTrillion welcomes Sudiptaa Paul Choudhury, as their new Chief Marketing Officer. AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled, all-in-one omnichannel sales and marketing automation platform for Shopify, Magento eCommerce sellers running on 218 million+ verified Online Consumers Insights. It is the first eCommerce sales and marketing Platform to cross integrate Consumer Engagement at 11+ Touch Points with Analytics & AI creating a powerful Insight Pool of Information. They are the biggest seller network & have distributed data across 175 countries.

At AiTrillion, Sudiptaa will be responsible for marketing strategy, planning, budget design, and execution backed by research and data-led insights. Leveraging marketing automation across channels to improve customer experience and managing company-wide internal and external communication campaigns will be her key operation areas.

An IIM-C alumnus with 18 years of global pre-sales, marketing & strategy leadership experience in B2B2C industries such as HP, Oracle, Ericsson, Tally, Intuit, Sudiptaa has been a speaker & moderator in various industry forums -NMIMS, CRM Academy of Asia, Customer Loyalty Summit, Paul Writer's Brand Summit, FICCI, and so on. She has led many diversity programs for women. She mentors young and experienced professionals and is associated with local NGOs dedicated to unprivileged children.

Sudiptaa worked in Intuit as an India Marketing Lead and was responsible for growth, engagement and retention of customers while using AI Models and Data science. In Tally, she worked as a Head of Customer Marketing and in Ericsson she was the Director and Head of Customer Satisfaction and Loyalty programs.

As Sudiptaa says, “I am excited to start and charter a new roadmap for AiTrillion in USA and penetrate amongst customers in other key geographies e.g., Canada, UK, Australia, India, APAC. The product and industry knowledge expertise that we have in overseas market will be an asset towards nurturing the ecommerce industry in India and providing a platform for millions and this gives a huge opportunity for me to drive performance led marketing, thought leadership and engage in interesting success stories for the organisation."

Manoj Dhanotiya, Founder & CEO, AiTrillion says, “AirTrilion, at this juncture, with the pandemic opening up new opportunities for entrepreneurships, we feel our high intense AI-powered plugins helping ecommerce to analyse customer behaviours with a 360 degree promotional tool is an opportunity in Asian and USA markets. With Sudiptaa’s expertise in B2B marketing we can leverage on her strengths to captivate and attract Indian, USA clients and customers thus educating customers on our marketing automation tool which will enable, empower and enlighten them to use online and thus convert sales more effectively.”

AiTrillion is following a dynamic and hybrid work approach during this pandemic. While Indore is a fully functional office since June 2021, in Bangalore, they shall be adopting a hybrid approach to take precautions over the sudden rises of Corona Omicron cases. Many AiTrillion employees are still working from home in other cities of India to ensure wellbeing of all employees.

AiTrillion derives its AI power for over 200M+ verified online consumer data, 180,000+ Seller Network & $14B+ USD worth transactions analyzed & counting. AiTrillion’s 11+ customer engagement features are integrated with analytics built for the eCommerce industry. The company specializes at connecting the dots between millions of customers across 175+ countries.

