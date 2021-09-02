Agnello Dias exits Dentsu as Consultant

In June, Dias stepped down from his role as Co-founder and CCO of Taproot Dentsu and continued his association with the agency as a consultant for key brands only

Agnello Dias, Co-founder and former CCO - Taproot Dentsu, who continued his association with the agency as a consultant for key brands only, has put in his papers.

A source close to the development informed that his exit is a part of a global transition. “This is a part of global rebranding where the company is looking at fully integrating its brand portfolio, from over 160 brands to six global leadership brands by 2022.”

With a career spanning over 18 years in agencies like Lintas, Leo Burnett and JWT, Dias ranks among the top creative names in the country.

Prior to Dentsu, Dias as Creative Head of Leo Burnett led them to their first Global Agency of the Year honour in 2004. He took over the creative reins of JWT India in 2005. In 2006, the agency was ranked India’s Top Creative Agency according to the Campaign Brief rankings. In 2007, he created history by leading JWT India to their best-ever performance at the Cannes International Advertising Festival by an Indian advertising agency. In 2008, a watershed year, he won India’s first-ever Grand Prix as well as the integrated Cannes lions, besides winning another two Grand Prix awards at Goafest. He was also elected Creative Director of the year by NDTV and led JWT to the Agency of the Year honor at the Asian Advertising Congress.

