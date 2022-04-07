Aditya Mehendale elevated as National Creative Director at Schbang

Schbang has elevated Aditya Mehendale as the National Creative Director. He will be overlooking the creative product across India for Schbang and actively play a role in maintaining synergies across the north and south geographies of the company.

Sharing his thoughts on the promotion, Mehendale said, “It's been awe-inspiring to be part of a journey that has taken us from being a fledgling agency 7 years ago to one of the most dominant independents in India. As I step into the big shoes of overlooking our entire India creative portfolio, I thank Schbang for its unshaken faith and confidence in me and intend to do my best to strengthen our position as an India-born creative powerhouse.”

Commenting on the elevation, Harshil Karia, Founder, Schbang said, “Aditya is a brilliant creative mind and has proven time and again his ability to understand the customers’ requirements and translate them into a fine creative product. The work that Schbang has done over the last 7 years has had his touch on it. I am delighted with the celebration, it’s a growth story that means a lot to us. We wish Aditya all the best in this new role.”

