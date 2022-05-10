Aditya Birla Capital CEO Ajay Srinivasan steps down, Vishakha Mulye to take over

Mulye, the new CEO, presently serves as an Executive Director of ICICI Bank

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 10, 2022 2:00 PM  | 1 min read
Ajay Srinivasan

Ajay Srinivasan, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aditya Birla Capital has stepped down and Vishakha Mulye will take over as the company's new CEO from June 1, 2022. The announcement was made in a regulatory filing on April 23. 

In a statement, the firm said, "Ms. Mulye will join the Company on June 1, 2022, as Chief Executive Officer (Designate), with a one-month overlap with Mr. Ajay Srinivasan to enable a smooth leadership transition. After this period of overlap, she will resume her duties as CEO of Aditya Birla Capital Limited”.

Mulye is a chartered accountant by profession and presently serves as an Executive Director of ICICI Bank, media reports said. According to the company's filing, Mulye is responsible for domestic and international wholesale banking, proprietary trading, markets, and transaction banking. She also serves on the boards of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and ICICI Bank Canada.

