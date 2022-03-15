Aditi Mishra has been appointed the new CEO of Lodestar UM, India.

“She has been with Lodestar UM for over two decades, shining bright in varied roles. She started as a Management Trainee and has worn many a hat over the years, driving large client relationships in a business role to leading Strategy and Product as the Chief Strategy Officer of Lodestar UM for the last 10 years. She is one of the finest strategic minds in the country with a deep understanding and experience of building brands and digital transformation. A valued voice in the IPG network and just the right leader to partner clients into the future,” the compoany said.

On her appointment, Aditi said “I am excited and honored to be taking on the role of CEO of Lodestar UM. As I think about what is next for us in the challenging environment of today, I am energized by the vision of building an agency resilient and agile to partner with clients and the community for the future. A team that will not just ride the waves of digital transformation but fosters media as a growth driver for business. I recognize that I have big shoes to fill and with the support of the incredible teams across Mediabrands India, I look forward to stewarding this journey for Lodestar UM.”

Hema Malik is elevated to the new position of Chief Investment Officer, Mediabrands India. Hema too began her journey with Lodestar UM and has been a strong pillar, leading the operations, clients, and people with aplomb as its COO in Delhi for the last 6 years. Her calm demeanor, strong relationships, and innate ability to extract the best for clients and business through investment planning, partnerships, and negotiation, make her a natural choice for this super critical role at Mediabrands India. As the first CIO of Mediabrands India, Hema will lead the charge on this front for Mediabrands India and foster greater collaboration to bring glory and success for clients and businesses.

Hema said, “We at Mediabrands India have always ensured that all our clients get full advantage of the opportunities in the marketplace. With the setting up of Mediabrands Investments, we are not only strengthening our obsession for performance and accountability but are equally energized to explore transformative partnerships and set new trading norms beyond the obvious. I am honored and excited to be the first CIO of Mediabrands India. So much to look forward to as we build the new.”

Both Aditi and Hema will continue to be based out of Delhi/Gurgaon. Shashi Sinha, CEO, Mediabrands India added “I am a firm believer of leadership from inside; success with and around people for winning together. Both Aditi and Hema have been with the organization for over two decades and have done us proud in their multiple roles over the years. Nothing makes me prouder than to see our own people grow. I am thrilled and view these appointments as a giant leap forward. I am confident that both Aditi and Hema will embrace their new roles successfully and champion good growth.”

Both Aditi Mishra and Hema Malik will now be part of the Mediabrands India Leadership Team.

