Abhirath Anuwal joins BlissClub as Head of Commerce

Women’s activewear brand BlissClub has appointed Abhirath Anuwal as their Head of Commerce. In this role, he is responsible for all marketing and revenue-generating activities across online and offline channels.

Abhirath joins BlissClub after his stint with Intuit - a consumer and business financial platform in the US - where he was in the Corporate Strategy and Development team responsible for identifying and helping execute organic and inorganic growth levers for the company. He previously worked in management consulting at Bain and completed his graduation from Yale.

On his new role Abhirath said, “BlissClub is one of those rare companies with strong growth prospects and innovation in its DNA. I feel lucky to play my part in this journey and I’m energised by the talented team around me every day”.

BlissClub was founded in 2020 by Minu Margeret as a community-first brand, and has raised a total of USD 20.25 million, through Seed and Series A funding.

