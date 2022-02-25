Zest DOOH raises $2 million for solar OOH project

OOH company Zest Outdoor has raised $2 million for its 'Solar OOH' project and is now on a mission of using creativity and innovation to brighten the future of our nation. This solar project includes the installation of 12,000 sq. ft solar panels to be set across a 11675 sq. ft advertising space.

Zest Outdoor is the first advertising agency to develop this concept of uniting OOH, DOOH, and Solar. The solar panels are open to all the brands to advertise and promote themselves on such a big scale.

The company announces itself as a Green DOOH company that focuses on the lifeline of Mumbai, the Indian Railways, by a significant chunk of India. The large amount of renewable energy produced by these solar panels will be used by Indian Railways to limit carbon emissions to an extreme level.

Mustafa Akolawala, Founder, Zest Outdoor Media and the concept creator of Solar OOH, said, "The plan is divided into two phases wherein Phase 1 announces the installation of 17 hoardings of $1 million at the prime locations in Western Mumbai, including Cuff parade, Mahalaxmi, Bandra, Andheri rob, JVLR rob, and Oshiwara. Phase 2 of the plan targets central Mumbai, with the other 17 hoardings set until April 2022".

Rajneesh Bahl, Business Head, Zest Outdoor, affirms, "Sustainable Development is the term that is often spoken about but very little. Climate consciousness is not just a statement for us but our genuine vision for the country. The Financial Budget presented in 2022 gave a lot of impetus to Green Energy. However, Mumbai and its lifeline, the Railways, remain our core audience. We intend to spread across other Metro cities too. We are also talking with various central and state ministries".

Being the first to introduce Advertising as a new DOOH Solar industry, Zest Outdoor has won various recognitions and awards. The aim of this solar installation project has directed the attention of the entire advertising industry to view it in this novel way.

