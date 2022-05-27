Zero Gravity Communications crafts innovative OOH campaign for Vadilal

Over 500 hoardings have been put up in key locations in several key markets for the brand

Zero Gravity Communications has come up with an exclusive OOH campaign for Vadilal’s new range of ice creams.

As part of this campaign, 500+ hoardings were put in key locations attracting maximum footfall in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, which are the major markets for the brand. Nevertheless, Ahmedabad, the brand's home ground, remains the unique focus of this campaign.

Describing the thought behind the campaign, Khushboo Solanki Sharma, Co-Founder, Zero Gravity Communications, said, "We wanted to bring out the delectable flavours that Vadilal has to offer to its consumers in an instantly tempting way. Our thought behind the campaign was to generate maximum ROI through design and positioning to drive home top-of-the-mind recall for the brand."

