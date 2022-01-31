Vivo India takes social media influencers & diners on billboards

The Vivo V23 campaign enabled influencers and diners to share selfies and stories using live location-based Instagram on Tagtalk

Bringing both Offline and Online together, the Vivo V23 series campaign enabled social media influencers and diners to share selfies and stories using live location-based Instagram on Tagtalk across top-rated pubs and cafes. The most trending social media posts using brand hashtags were further streamed live across key locations on Street DOOH, making it viral on social media in the first-such initiative. The participants were also given discount vouchers by Vivo.

The data-driven Digital Out of Home campaign reached urban millennials targeting peak time on Thursdays - Sunday's across TagTalk, F&B Network and Monday to Friday on Biztalk, Corporate Network.

"The campaign objective was not only to reach urban millennials across key touchpoints but to also drive curiosity, engagement and dialogue with zero spillover. The campaign was effectively delivered using our content optimizer with which Vivo India was able to broadcast the campaign with 50% SOV and only during peak traffic days and hours.

The convergence of offline-online using social media and DOOH has built a great use case on how Out of Home can amplify and drive a digital campaign by creating a seamless omnichannel experience," said Gautam Bhirani, Managing Director, Eyetalk Media Ventures.

