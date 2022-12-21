Times OOH leverages power of digital billboards for Nila Spaces' DOOH campaign
The Ahmedabad-based brand utilised the complete network of digital billboards by occupying all slots, managed by Times OOH in the city
Nila Spaces, a real estate brand has launched a one-of-its-kind ‘Roadblock DOOH Campaign’ in Ahmedabad with Times OOH.
The real estate brand came with a vision to establish its upcoming premium project- Vida- The Future of Urban Living in a highly anticipated manner and exclusive format that suits the imagery of the brand and its new project and caters to the masses. Thus, the brand zeroed upon high-quality and strategically placed digital billboards to make a big announcement of its project.
To make it large and expansive, the Ahmedabad-based brand utilised the complete network of digital billboards by occupying all slots, managed by Times OOH, available in the city. The complete network of Times OOH’s digital billboards showcased the Vida Campaign across the city throughout the day in a series. Currently, there are 118 digital billboards available with a loop of 8 slots on each screen.
Since digital billboards offers hassle-free, quick, and inexpensive campaign execution; this campaign was made live in the span of a single night with the help of a robust CMS system that managed to display the campaign across the city with just one click and from one place.
"We are a progressive company that believes in undertaking initiatives that are fresh, lively and exciting. The same formula is applied in our marketing plans as well. We have always been fascinated by the Times OOH digital billboards as it is the future of out-of-home advertising available in the city. However, we wanted to do a unique activity. Together with an able team of Times OOH we came up with a roadblock idea that has never been done before that suited our brand ideology and our aim to launch project VIDA - The Future Of Urban Living at GIFT City, one of our marquee projects, in a highly famed manner”, says Deep Vadodaria – Director, Nila Spaces.
The blanket execution of the OOH campaign has been a dream strategy for advertisers as it helps in making a significant impact on consumers. However, with traditional formats, the execution is a big challenge due to the conventional method of deployment of creativity. Nonetheless, the Digital Billboard has completely evaded the execution-related challenges and enhanced the effect of the campaign with seamless all at once for execution.
“The entire city with help of 118 digital billboards was painted with VIDA by Nila Spaces Limited for a day which helped the brand in gaining huge recognition in the market as well as extensive visibility with the help of digital billboards”, adds Deep.
“The possibilities of any advertising channel come out with proper utilization of the format of the medium which enhances the efficacy of the marketing initiative. digital billboards carry a huge set of potential to make an undeniable presence for the brand with its various features and calculative execution is one such feature that helps brands in achieving a big objective- Larger than Life Impact. It is quite overwhelming to see that Nila Spaces has utilized our digital billboards to the fullest”, expresses Anchal Dhawan, City Media - Business Head, Times OOH.
Times OOH offers comprehensive media solutions across Airports, Metro, and Street furniture in India and Mauritius.
redRail gets naming & brand promotional rights of New Delhi Railway Station platforms 8, 9
The key offerings include brand name on the platform signage, colour scheme of the platform, wrapping/painting on seating benches, branding on the fence of the potted plants, etc.
Nov 16, 2022
redRail, the authorized IRCTC partner and rail ticketing app from redBus, is one of the few brands that have obtained platform naming rights, including other brand promotional rights, at platforms no. 8 and 9 of New Delhi Railway Station. The pilot program launched by the railways is the first of its kind, allowing brands to utilize the vast stretch within platforms of the New Delhi railway station to promote themselves in innovative ways, such as naming a platform after the brand and putting up extensive displays with promotional content, among others.
The unique engagement approach that offers a high-end experiential connection between brands and customers is poised to garner over 20 million eyeballs monthly, captive for a minimum of 30-45 minutes. This is achieved, through the sheer volume of footfalls at New Delhi Railway Station, one of the busiest in the country, elevating brand connection, a few notches.
redRail has obtained the rights to various elements on platforms 8 and 9 at New Delhi Railway Station.
The key offerings include brand name on the signage of the platform, the color scheme of the platform, wrapping/painting on seating benches, branding on the fence of the potted plants, branding on 3D gantry - exit/entry of foot over bridge/escalators on the platform and branding on pink cubicles for women seating on each platform and product display.
This initiative also comes against the backdrop of redRail successfully completing its first year of operations. To celebrate the anniversary with all rail travelers, the enterprise is rolling out special offers and a contest to make it memorable. The three main offers are free tickets, a coupon for 50% off up to Rs. 100, and a flat Rs. 50 off for all customers. These offers can be availed of by participating in an exciting "Spin the Wheel" contest, where users spin a wheel on the redRail app between November 3 and November 17.
People using the redBus app can avail of a 10% discount on train tickets, up to Rs. 75, by using the code RRFIRST.
Speaking on the new initiative from the Railways and redRail’s participation, Pallavi Chopra, Sr. VP & Head, Brand Marketing, at redBus, said, “New Delhi railway station caters to more than 400+ trains every day, with about 5 lakh passengers using the facility on a daily basis, allowing us to engage with an audience that matters. With extensive visibility for the brand at the station, we are sure of garnering 30 minutes of confirmed attention from travellers. We greatly appreciate this novel approach from the Ministry of Railways, which would allow brands to engage with their audiences in powerful ways and is a win-win for both. We are also celebrating the first anniversary of redRail and are delighted to announce exciting offers on tickets for our travellers.”
Athlete representation firm ENGN launches OOH campaign with top athletes
The campaign also features brand ambassador Esha Deol
Nov 15, 2022
ENGN, a Mumbai-based athlete representation company, has launched an OOH campaign showcasing their line-up of top Indian female athletes and the brand ambassador Esha Deol.
The campaign will feature ENGN athletes Olympian swimmer Maana Patel, Anisha Aswal, Nithyashree Ananda, Lakshmi GM, Shivani Soam and Anoli Shah.
The Campaign ‘I am my own ENGN’ reflects the philosophy of empowerment and self-belief. ENGN’s hoardings are up in Andheri Link Road and will be seen all over Mumbai at prime OOH locations like Vile Parle & Breach Candy.
Megha Desai, Co-Founder, ENGN, says, “ENGN was founded with an aim to empower women athletes to hone their sport, provide them access to best training facilities, coaches, nutrition and anything else they may require. We have been working towards our mission for over a year now and we are super proud of the athletes we represent. ‘I am my own ENGN’ embodies the brand’s core belief – that of strength, confidence, drive and grit which not only do these girls display but also inspire other young girls with.”
Commenting on the campaign, Esha Deol, Brand Ambassador, ENGN, says, “I already knew about the athletes when I came on board on ENGN but meeting them and getting to know them was a completely different experience. I am just amazed by the sheer hard work, determination & belief that these girls have. These girls are our nation’s pride & it’s an honour to share the frame with them. Being a sports lover myself, I hope we not only encourage these girls but also actively cheer for them.”
The campaign aims to focus on strength, confidence, drive and grit reflecting the motto of the brand in supporting young talents and providing them with support to achieve significant milestones and bring accolades for the nation, the company said.
HP launches programmatic DOOH campaign for Spectre 360
The campaign has been jointly executed by Lemma and Yahoo
Nov 7, 2022
HP India has launched its latest range of HP spectre 360 laptops with a multi-city programmatic digital out-of-home campaign enabled via Lemma, a SSP for digital out-of-home, and Yahoo, as the demand side platform.
The campaign jointly executed by Lemma and Yahoo for HP aimed to reach urban outdoor audiences during the festive season in locations that attract the desired target audience for the brand. The campaign was activated at malls and airports, identified as prime clusters mapped to the campaign's key target audience, arrived at utilizing Lemma’s advanced audience buying and predictive analytics tools
HP Spectre 360's large format video creative was activated across metro cities with a clear call to action to scan the QR code and identify the nearest store. Peak hour ad rendering on screens offering high dwell time via programmatic technology powered the latest campaign.
“We are delighted to have once again collaborated with Lemma to get the most out of our programmatic DOOH campaigns, achieving top funnel, flexible timing and targeted audiences for HPs objectives with the Spectre 360 product launch”, says John McNerny, Sr. Dir., Yahoo.
Commenting on the campaign, Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO, Lemma, said, "Programmatic Digital out of home enables brands to capitalize on the audience's newfound appreciation for the outdoors. Leveraging advanced targeting tools and audience buying, marketers can reach the right target audiences at scale through large digital outdoor ads with minimal spillage."
He continues, "HP's campaign enabled by our integration with Yahoo's DSP is a perfect example of how brands can use pDOOH effectively to reach audiences during the festive season by being present at sites with heavy foot traffic without exiting the digital media ecosystem."
Bharat Media Group wins OOH mandate for Muthoot Finance’s 'Goldman' campaign in South
The agency also won the OOH mandate for Muthoot Forex for the Kochi market
Nov 7, 2022
Bharat Media Group (BMeG), a 360-degree integrated marketing and communication agency, has won the OOH mandate for Muthoot Finance’s new marketing campaign for the Southern markets- Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Along with this, BMeG has also won the OOH mandate for Muthoot Forex for the Kochi market.
Muthoot Finance’s latest marketing campaign is about their new mascot ‘Goldman’ who drives the message of ‘Put your Gold to Work’ for their various credit needs. The campaign uses a comic approach and is played by some of the leading Indian comic faces like Johnny Antony, Brahmanand, Sadhu Kokila, and Redin Kingsley across four languages - Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil, respectively.
This character ‘Goldman’ in the campaign, is personified as the gold lying idle in the home. It highlights how gold loans can meet the financial needs of people across classes and various situations and the convenience of availing one over other credit options in the market. Through the campaign, the company aims to connect with a newer and younger target audience to showcase how their gold assets can be monetized to fulfil their dreams and needs. Divided into three phases, the campaign uses a diverse media mix, and OOH is one of the mediums used to amplify the message.
Whereas the Muthoot Forex campaign is primarily an OOH-driven campaign that focuses on accentuating the brand’s products and services. To get maximum eyeballs, the BMeG OOH team, along with Muthoot Team, chose the Kochi Metro rail to run the campaign. The entire metro train is wrapped in the brand’s creative depicting various offerings of Muthoot Forex.
Speaking about the partnership, KR Bijimon, Executive Director and COO of Muthoot Finance, said, “Through this campaign, we wanted to amplify the trust and faith instated in our name to a newer and larger set of younger audiences. OOH is a crucial medium that helps create mind space for the brand among the targeted TG. We are quite happy to have BMeG as our OOH partner in creating the desired visibility for the brand in all relevant OOH platforms in the designated markets.”
Talking about the association, Anand Charles, CEO of Bharat Media Group, said, “The Goldman OOH campaign is a very prestigious win for us. In recent times, Out of Home advertising has made a strong comeback and has been seen as one of the preferred modes of marketing communication. The association with Muthoot Group (Muthoot Finance and Forex) reiterates the industry trend. Our OOH team is quite elated to be part of the exciting campaign of Muthoot Finance. The team zeroed in on strategic locations and used multiple mediums such as hoardings, airports, bus shelters, transit, digital screens, railway stations etc., to take the campaign live.”
But winning the OOH mandate for Muthoot Forex is the cherry on the cake as it’s also one of the most extensive campaigns for the brand in recent times.”
Posterscope India takes Pepperfry's 'memevertisement' to OOH
The campaign has been strategically executed across eight-plus cities and in more than 250+ media to drive talkability
Nov 2, 2022
Posterscope India, dentsu India’s location specialist agency, executed its latest OOH (out-of-home) campaign for Pepperfry. Titled, ‘Pepperfry MemeSuperstars’.
The campaign has been strategically executed across eight-plus cities and in more than 250+ media to drive talkability. It has enabled the brand to inform, attract & engage with its audience through the campaign. To generate maximum impact, it targeted locations such as arterial routes, corporate areas, market areas, and competition brand locations to reach out to the brand’s core target group. The OOH campaign hoardings have been set up at location-specific billboards on high congregate touchpoints, Digital Outdoors, Bus Shelters, Cab, Bus & Metro Branding, Mall Media, and Residential Association Media, among others.
‘Pepperfry MemeSuperstars’ campaign, aptly underlines the core differentiation the brand offers - a nationwide walk-in studio footprint, and a wide portfolio of furniture and home décor pieces to choose from.
The brand further integrated with social media platforms by creating #pepperfryMemesuperstars. It enticed the audience to post pictures of OOH campaigns which further helped in the creation of user-integrated content. This has led to an increase in engagement, creating a sense of closeness between the brand & the audience.
- The Angry Saif: A wobble head of Saif moving, using a motor mechanism.
- The Broken Billboards: An OOH storytelling experience of a tangy fight between Saif & Kareena using memes.
- Thank you, Babaji: Kareena’s cut-out with her famous dialogue. This time it is for the existence of Pepperfry that she is thankful for.
- Meme it up: A lit experience with Saif’s sword lit up on billboards.
Speaking on the campaign, Naveen Murali, Head of Marketing, Pepperfry said, “With Diwali right around the corner, we are back to opening up our homes to celebrations and hence, also setting up or upgrading our homes for this occasion. what Pepperfry offers is what the consumer of today seeks in their furniture shopping experience - the true omnichannel shopping experience. It offers the convenience of online shopping with endless choices and the possibility to experience the ones they wish to, up close at the walk-in studios. Outdoor as a medium needed to be treated differently and once the campaign creative was locked, Posterscope helped in crafting a perfect outdoor plan to break the clutter with innovative thinking and creative execution, backed by location-based intelligence."
Imtiyaz Vilatra, MD, Posterscope India added, “We got an opportunity to execute & amplify INDIA’s FIRST OOH Meme campaign and left no stone unturned to create a high-impact campaign for the brand. The idea here remains to create buzz and drive talkability. With Diwali being a highly cluttered environment in OOH space, this MEME campaign truly broke that and made us stand out in minds of TG.”
Tanishq unveils immersive experience zone for Chennai shoppers
The 3D experience has been crafted by Inventech from the Laqshya Media Group
Oct 20, 2022
This festive season, Tanishq, the jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata, in association with Inventech, a Laqshya Media Group company, unveiled the first-of-its-kind immersive experience zone at Palladium Mall, Velachery Road, Chennai. The exclusive experience zone is a unique fusion of technology and tradition where users can don the Chozha collection, inspired by the famous Chozha dynasty of south India.
It is aimed to create a highly immersive and personalized 3D experience for the audience with the Chozha collection inspired by the golden age of the Chozha dynasty. An interactive technology kiosk was created where users selected the intricate jewellery pieces from the Chozha collection, which was presented in 3D, creating a visual delight for the viewers. It includes 3D holographic videos, fingerprint scanners, and intuitive virtual and augmented reality.
Furthermore, the customers explored various chapters of the craftsmanship and the process of making the Chozha collection a masterpiece through an interactive Chozha book where hand gesture sensors control the digital projection book. An intuitive augmented reality Chozha mirror has also been created where users are invited to be a part of the Golden Age of Chola, wear different pieces of the Chozha collection, and celebrate their legacy. In addition, this customized experience video for every user with different jewellery pieces of their choice is also sent to them for social media amplification.
Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM-Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited, said, “Tanishq has celebrated the cusp of classic and the contemporary, the rootedness of vintage with the flair of the chic. Our Chozha collection is an interpretation of the glorious history of finely crafted jewellery for the modern Indian woman. To truly experience the pride of that era and the intricate craftsmanship which celebrates the art, architecture, and literature of the jewellery, we invite you to an immersive experience where tradition meets technology. You can experience the grandeur of the Chohza dynasty and the deep design stories that have inspired beautiful first-of-its-kind jewellery that is befitting for the Pudhumai Penn of Tamil Nadu.”
Talking about the experience centre Sommnath Sengupta, CEO of Inventech, A Laqshya Media Group company, said, "To mesmerize the audience with the latest Tanishq Chozha collection inspired by the golden age of the Chozha dynasty, we created a customized immersive experience centre at Palladium Mall, Velachery, Chennai. The commuters engrossed themselves in immersive content and technology in the entry as they stepped inside the zone. To showcase the jewellery and its various inspirations from the dynasty, an interactive technology kiosk is created where users can select the Chozha collection and experience the inspiration in a visual delight of the Jewellery pieces in a 3D immersive way." He added, "The collection is created with meticulous detailing and craftsmanship. Hand gesture sensors are also used to control an interactive digital projection book. As a result, commuters can explore different chapters of the craftsmanship behind Chozha's masterpiece collection."
Duroflex picks The Brand Sigma for OOH campaign
The ‘Festival of Change’ is a pan India campaign
Oct 19, 2022
Duroflex has chosen The Brand Sigma to roll out its month-long pan India OOH campaign with the objective of maximising brand recall and reaching out to the right TG with the campaign message.
Featuring brand ambassador and actress Alia Bhatt, the “Festival of Change” campaign urges Indians to make a meaningful lifestyle change this Diwali - upgrading sleep essentials that can enable deep healthy sleep for a better life.
Spanning across Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities of 10 states across India, Duroflex OOH branding was created on high impact head-on solus media sites, breaking the clutter that gives the brand top of the mind recall and exclusive OTS.
Harish Menon, General Manager (Sales) - North, East & West, Duroflex said: “Duroflex has always sought to connect with customers and give them a delightful experience. This campaign aims to target not only the traditional but also new age consumer who is looking at buying best-in-class sleep solutions. The campaign unveiled in the time of Diwali this year once again met that objective. Outdoor is a medium that delivers impact to the overall campaign and provides a strong, robust and integrated marketing campaign. The Brand Sigma has very well delivered on its OOH mandate in time bound manner.”
Sanjay Rao, South Head – BD & CS, The Brand Sigma, said: “It’s always our goal at The Brand Sigma to build long-term relationships with brands who are just as passionate as we are. We are so glad that Duroflex is one such brand and we are honoured to be part of their pan India campaign spread across East, West, North and South zones. Providing our clients with the best-in-class and most effective Out of Home solutions is what we’re all about. We look forward to continued association.”
