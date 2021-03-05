The famous golden arches of McDonald's revive its OOH appeal

The brand’s strategy is to have a strong hold on the market and category share with timely campaigning outdoors

Recently, the burger franchise 'McDonald's' has conceptualized an OOH campaign by Glo from Lodestar UM. The campaign's purpose for OOH advertising is a general brand recall campaign to target existing customers and entice new customers.

The campaign has been marketed on billboards in high-footfall areas of Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal. The media sites have leveraged high-traffic locations and arterial routes leading to nearby McDonald's outlets.

The innovation for this particular campaign as explained by Lodestar UM was that the larger-than-life Backlit 'M' has been cut out on the media in Delhi NCR, promoting the range of food services offered. The creative has been kept minimal and has an illuminating night glow approach along with a showcase of its widely preferred burger, soft drink, and fries. The marketing strategy is to recreate and connect with customers. As for other markets, the Chicken McGrill has been promoted.

The brand’s strategy is to have a stronghold on the market presence and category share with timely campaigning outdoors.

The Fast-food chain McDonald’s has also reinforced its brand presence in North & East India through the outdoor platform. The other regions of North & East India (Rajasthan, Punjab, and WB) were selected to promote its other extremely loved and popular offering Chicken McGrill, to tickle the taste buds of the masses.

The campaign’s motive is a part of the brand’s regular marketing strategy designed to strengthen its market share with the help of the OOH medium.

