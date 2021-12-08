Tata CLiQ Luxury partners with Lemma for its first programmatic DOOH campaign

Tata CLiQ Luxury, India's premier luxury lifestyle platform, recently executed their first programmatic DOOH campaign for #TheLuxeLife at airports through Lemma, the largest and fastest-growing DOOH network. The programmatic DOOH campaign aimed to reach audiences exhibiting high affinity for online shopping and luxury products while on the move, was live at Mumbai Terminal 2 and New Delhi Terminal 3 airports.

Activated during prime-time bands on large format digital billboards and video walls, the campaign was strategically spread across micro-clusters, reaching targeted audiences with the brand message of experiencing their premium luxury virtual store. Elegantly designed and visually appealing campaign creatives showcased products across categories like fashion, accessories, jewelry, and others. The ad had a clear call to action in the form of a QR code, which provided an instant option to download the app. With each exposure, the visuals changed. Apart from static visuals, video creatives were also featured.

Footfalls at airports have scaled up to pre-covid volumes, surpassing over 3 million passengers a month. Such high volumes of flyers layered with high dwell time give brands a unique opportunity to connect with relevant audiences in the outdoor space, using programmatic DOOH infused with smart planning, data, and measuring campaign impact.

Expanding their programmatic portfolio, Tata CLiQ Luxury, along with Lemma, ran the campaign with Google DV360 as the demand-side platform, giving the brand real-time validation of the DOOH campaign being served across multiple screens at various locations.

Mohua Das Gupta, Head – Brand Marketing, Tata CliQ Luxury, said, “Our aim with the #TheLuxeLife campaign was to highlight the thoughtfulness behind luxury shopping while also driving awareness for the platform. Partnering with Lemma for our first programmatic DOOH has helped us scale this campaign to garner the desired visibility among our target audience.”

Gulab Patil Founder & CEO Lemma, “Audience Targeting at scale has been made possible with Programmatic DOOH that gives brands an insight into real time audience movement metric with data points to refine the campaign delivery. Lemma in this campaign for Tata CliQ Luxury has perfected audience targeting backed with data to ensure maximum absolute reach within the desired target group is attained.”

Over the course of 15 days, the campaign reached millions of travelers at key airports, encouraging them to download the app and leverage the increased dwell time offered by DOOH screens at airports in the new normal.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)