Signpost India bags position for advertising & promotion at Chennai International Airport

Digital Out of Home (DOOH) company Signpost India Pvt. Ltd. has bagged a dominant position to install and operate the advertising space as well as experiential marketing activities in the entire airport terminal and circulating area of Chennai International Airport.

“In 2021, the Chennai International Airport handled 5.49 million passengers and was ranked among the top 6 busiest airports in the country. To satisfy the rapid growth of passengers, two new terminals are underway to handle more than 40 million passengers per year. The airport is well connected by the Chennai metro through the Airport metro station and Tirusulam railway station of the Chennai suburban railway system,” the company said.

"We are honoured and delighted to work with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chennai. It is one of India’s major international airport hubs and a highly valued market. As one of the strongest players in Digital Out of Home advertising in India, we will bring in global experiential standards and inhouse expertise, efficient media management and constant innovation. Our aim is to assist in sustainable development and enhance digital and service capabilities of the airport. We would work closely with AAI in order to achieve both economic and social objectives. We would create a new digital experience, provide high quality products and services to create a space full of innovation and quality,” said Dipankar Chatterjee, Founder & Director, Signpost India Pvt. Ltd.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)