Shankh Creations signs exclusive deal with LOCAD for powering DOOH Network across Goa

Shankh Creations, a partnership firm having its registered office in Hyderabad has entered into an Exclusive Agreement with LOCAD for powering its DOOH Network across Goa. Under this agreement, LOCAD has the sole rights for monetization and making the entire DOOH inventory Smart with its world-class proprietary CMS and programmatic platform.

With the Goa market opening up just before the festive season, it is one of the best mediums for advertisers to launch their campaigns and target audiences across the most famous and busiest street of Goa -- "The Tito Lane". Home to some of the best bars and restaurants, the lane is insanely populated with millennials both during the day and night. With 30 DOOH screens across the entire lane it gives advertisers unparalleled access to target these millennials at strategic locations.

LOCAD is beginning to change the way these assets have been sold traditionally with its advanced smart tech solution. It's no longer slot sales but audience and impression based selling. Whether you are a small or big business you can customize your plan as per your requirement and budget. We are excited to be playing a pivotal role in bringing about this change in Goa, said Mr. Rishabh S Mehta, Founder & CEO LOCAD.

Rajesh Kumar Shivapuram , Managing Partner Shankh Creations says after a lot of deliberation and checking out various options in the market ,we finally decided to go along with LOCAD's system. It is one of the most advanced systems that we have seen so far globally. More than that it's also super user friendly and the team's understanding about DOOH medium is unparalleled. We are excited to have partnered together and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial association not only across Goa but soon across other markets also.

